Petition started to get ferry re-opened

ESSEX | An online petition has been started to try and get the Lake Champlain Transportation Company to re-open ferry service between Essex and Charlotte, Vt.

The petition, found on Change.org and started by Essex town supervisor Kenneth Hughes, has received 302 of the 500 requested signatures as of 11 a.m. Friday morning, the first day of the LCTC shutdown.

“This is an unacceptable closing of a very important crossing between Essex, NY and Charlotte, VT,” said the statement on the petition homepage. “We respect that the volume of traffic may be down, but many rely on this crossing as a land-line to Vermont for medical appointments and work related needs. LCTC keeps the ferry open in the winter with far less traffic and in much icier conditions. We IMPLORE LCTC to reopen the crossing and help VT and NY residents to stay connected as needed between our two states. LCTC — reopen the Essex-Charlotte ferry crossing now!”

Heather Stewart, operations manager with LCTC, said things, at the moment, are “not too good.”

“We want to keep a link going between New York and Vermont going, so that is why we are focusing on the Grand Isle crossing,” Stewart said.

“Nobody wants this, we don’t want this and we will be doing our best to get back there,” Stewart said of the Essex—Charlotte crossing closure. “When we can get back there, we will get back there as soon as we can.”

In signing the petition, some responded with why they were doing so.

“I rely on the ferry to cross the lake and help my elderly parents,” posted Kitty Frazier.

“The ferry provides a vital service for residents on both sides of the lake,” added Brian DeGroat.

“In the past when I have needed the ferry to stay running at inconvenient (to the ferry company) times, they have discontinued service and have had no voice,” replied Becky Hance. “This now gives me a voice. Please stay running!”

Hughes said he was grateful to those who have signed up and to those who may sign up in the future.

“People are stepping up from a grassroots effort and letting LCTC know how important this is,” said Hughes, adding he has received good recommendations he will pass on.

“One person said why not do partial service, a couple runs in the morning and a couple in the evening, instead of a complete shutdown,” he said. “This could be a hybrid solution that serves both them and the people of these two communities and states.” ■