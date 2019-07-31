Pharmacist to invest in Willsboro

× Expand Photo by Laura Achouatte Marin Bosotina addresses locals and officials invested in the Town of Willsboro at the Willsborough Visitors Center on July 24.

WILLSBORO | There is a new plan for a hopeful horizon for Willsboro. A Croatian pharmacist has decided to invest in the town and has begun the motions for a new start. His hopes are to “bring life” to a town that has been losing younger populations, as many Adirondack towns have been facing over the years.

Marin Bosotina — a pharmacist turned entrepreneur, and a vice president of a chamber of commerce in Croatia, and founder and co-founder of several other entities in Mexico, Germany, Switzerland and Croatia — has bought an estimated 90-acre lot for around $50,000 that sits on Industrial Lane in the Town of Willsboro. On July 24, a press conference for his vision and plans was presented at the Willsborough Visitors Center and sponsored by the Willsboro Development Corporation headed, in part, by former Assemblywoman Teresa Sayward. Also in attendance to the conference were Willsboro Town Supervisor Shaun Gillalland and former APA board member and current Chairman of the Board of Directors of Champlain National Bank Peter S. Paine Jr.

“It was only around $50,000 and it had just been sitting there for around, maybe, 20 years. I heard about it by chance. I do not see it as real estate but as possibilities,” Bosotina said.

Bosotina has traveled the world. But his wife’s experience at Pok-O-Maccready camp in Willsboro, some 44 years ago, sparked the idea of sending their children to local camps in the summer here. After attending an “Invest in the USA” event around five years ago and spending the last seven summers in Willsboro, the Bosotinas knew where they’d like to invest, but now they are looking at how to do it and what do they do.

THE RIGHT WAY, WETLANDS

“We have time to do this right and the right way. I want to follow the laws of the area. I do not plan any re-zoning; I will be respectful with all the regulations of the town, the park and the state... Today, these possibilities are not only for the big cities,” Bosotina said.

“I served on the APA and I was the guy that drew that line,” said Paine, referring to the zoning of the lot that has about 40 acres zoned for industrial use and the other portion, wetlands.

“The expansion of wetlands (on that property) was made because nothing was done with that property for a long time. I think this is very exciting for our area. I think there needs to be some tweaking of zoning, but I think it can be achieved at a Park Agency level and a local level,” Paine finished.

Bosotina’s plans project growth for the town, but he says he needs more input from the locals, the APA and other investors.

PLANS

“I would like to develop a multipurpose zone for research, small production and start-up companies and individuals on the fields of health and IT industry,” the handout of Bosotina’s written speech states.

Bosotina also suspects his plans could create new jobs for the area and envisions a place where young people will come to visit, and possibly lay roots.

“We all have a feeling of belonging, it’s important to our health. My wife has loved this place since 44 years ago. We feel good here. We love it here. People will come here again, and they will feel good, too. We will bring more here to see,” Bosotina said.

“More people, more ideas, more worldly ideas; that will bring growth. New opportunities,” Sayward said.