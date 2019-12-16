Photo Gallery: Breakfast with Santa at the Keeseville Elks Lodge

× Expand Photo by DJ Alexander Breakfast with Santa Blake Hubbard with Santa

KEESEVILLE | Local children gathered at the Elks Lodge in Keeseville Sunday morning for the annual "Breakfast with Santa". After a freshly cooked breakfast, the children lined the room with excitement & anticipation, with smiles from ear-to-ear to personally deliver their final wishlist to jolly St. Nick, himself.

Below is a gallery of photos from the event.