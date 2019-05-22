Piano By Nature presents FUN!

Photo provided FUN! features the eclectic electroacoustic blend of guitar and piano with Gene V. Baker, of Keene Valley, and Will Norlich-Redmond. They perform on Saturday June 1 and Sunday June 2 at the Hand House in Piano By Nature’s final recital for the season.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The final in the Piano By Nature performance series is all about FUN! And the show promises some unique genre blends of piano and electric guitar.

The concerts on June 1 and 2 bring Keene Valley resident Gene V. Baker together with musical partner Will Norlich-Redmond for what promoters dub “Eclectic Electroacoustic.”

Rose Chancler, founder of Piano by Nature, defines ‘FUN’ as a “tongue-twisting, tail-wagging, chops-blistering, ear-busting dance of psychic freeways and toe-tapping doomsdays. Think: fast-paced speed jazz carnival ambient sing-along with improvisations spanning funk, metal, country and more.

“And bring the kids- the whole family will most-certainly love this one,” she said.

Northlich-Redmond, an electric guitarist, and Baker, an organ and piano player, first met at the Hartt School in Hatford, Connecticut, over 20 years ago Chancler said via email.

FUN! was founded in New York City in 1999.

“Both Gene and Will share an affinity for a wide variety of music, such as contemporary classical, jazz and free-jazz, R&B, funk, music from different ethnic backgrounds, and basically just about anything out-of-the-ordinary,” Chancler said.

FUN! will perform twice at the Hand House: Saturday, June 1 at 7 p.m. and then again on Sunday, June 2 at 3 p.m.

“We ask for a donation of $15 for adults and $5 for youth ages 15 and under. Ticketers are available at the door on the days of the concerts, but reservations are recommended.

For more information about this final in the Piano By Nature local music series, visit the local organization’s website: pianobynature.org or call 518-962-8899.