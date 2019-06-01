Pitkin’s passes torch

× Bridgett Mather and Adam McCall are now running the iconic Pitkin’s Restaurant in Schroon Lake, which McCall purchased from Marie Rice (center).

SCHROON LAKE | Adam McCall knows he’s stepping into some legendary shoes. Or perhaps more accurately, some legendary oven mitts.

The 24-year-old Minerva native has purchased the iconic Pitkin’s Restaurant in Schroon Lake from Marie and Randy Rice, who have owned it since Marie bought it from her parents in 1975. Her parents had owned it 20 years prior to that. And that’s just scraping the surface of the Pitkin’s family tree, which dates back to 1907, when it was opened by twins Art and Archie Pitkin.

McCall, who cooked for a restaurant in Glens Falls and ran the Minerva Town Beach concession, said he understands the, if not pressure, responsibility of keeping the Rice’s tradition alive.

“Everybody knows Marie, and they love her food and her pies; it’s going to be hard to follow her,” McCall said.

The Schroon Laker news blog put it this way in 2016, when it was feared the restaurant might close: “Pitkin’s could be a metaphor for Schroon Lake: laid back, super friendly and unpretentious. As regulars know, Pitkin’s reputation is earned from its down-home, good eating. The menu is tasty and affordable, featuring American favorites (including) heavenly pancakes, soups, sandwiches, burgers, fries and Texas barbecue.”

McCall’s philosophy, which will be appreciated by the locals, is to change very little. And Marie will continue to bake Pitkin’s famous pies.

“Everybody is happy, and I feel so relaxed,” she said, indicating that she plans to cut back to part time — which, for her, is about 40 hours a week.

Rice said she put the restaurant up for sale in 2016 as Randy struggled with Alzheimer’s. Being a caregiver and running the restaurant had become too much. She had hoped to find a good fit, but wasn’t sure it would happen.

McCall has taken over seamlessly.

“I didn’t think he was too young,” she said, anticipating the question.

Nor was McCall overwhelmed at the thought of taking over a piece of Schroon Lake history.

McCall, who is helped by his girlfriend Bridgett Mather, said cooking has come naturally to him. Much of the menu will remain the same, although McCall’s touch comes through with creations including the Paradox panini, with turkey, cranberries, swiss cheese and apples, and The Narrows, with chicken, avocado, bacon and cheddar, both on sourdough.

Pitkin’s sells traditional American diner fare, but has always had a bit of a twist. Randy, from Texas, introduced southern barbecue, something that winter-hardened Adirondackers were not too sure about at first.

“We were looking for a niche, and he developed the barbecue sauce himself,” Marie said. “I don’t remember that anyone got too excited about it. But palates have expanded, and the pulled pork is a good seller now.”

McCall said he likes making the favorites that people come in for, as well as his own specialties.

“Marie has been great — she’s introduced me to all of the locals,” McCall said. “It’s been great to meet all the people, and I’m glad I could keep the restaurant going.”