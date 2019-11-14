Plan to raze historic Wbg. home for a dollar store riles local citizens

× Expand Thom Randall photo WbgPBmtgOct1PlnngBdMtg_CrowdWEB.jpg Warrensburg Planning board members John Fanchini and Rich Larkin (foregound) listen to Plattsburgh engineer James Abdallah explain site plans for a Dollar General store to be developed on Main Street where the historic Miles Thomas House is now situated. News of the proposed demolition of the home prompted the largest turnout in recent history for a town meeting — and many of the local residents suggested the store be situated on an empty lot farther north on Main Street — outside the registered historic district.

WARRENSBURG | More than 80 local residents attended a recent Warrensburg Planning Board meeting — the most in recent history — many of them decrying plans of a New Orleans-based developer to demolish a historic home on Main Street and replace it with a Dollar General store.

All but two of the local citizens speaking at the meeting objected to the plans to tear down the 1870s-era Miles Thomas House that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and replace it with a rectangular metal-sided one-story store with a 27-space parking lot on the southern side of the building.

Thom Randall photo MilesThomasHouse The Miles Thomas House, listed on the National Register of Historic Places and reputed to be a stop on the Underground Railroad in the mid-1800s — is to be demolished and replaced by a Dollar General store, if a developer’s plans become reality.

For decades, the Victorian two-story Miles Thomas House at 3847 Main St. was owned by the town of Warrensburg and used as the municipality’s Senior Center as well as offices for civic organizations, but it was sold years ago to real estate investor Paul Spooner of Ludlow Mass., who is negotiating to sell it to Seville Development of New Orleans for use as a site for a Dollar General store.

Plans to demolish the house were recently posted on various Facebook pages, prompting more than 200 negative comments and 22,000 viewings, according to Teresa Whalen of Warrensburg Beautification.

At the October meeting, residents not only expressed anger about demolishing a home that exemplified local historic architecture, but they said the site was far too small, and that a store there would increase traffic and pose a hazard for children walking to Warrensburg Elementary School nearby.

The Miles Thomas House sits on about seven-tenths of an acre of property that is on a triangular wedge between Main Street and Elm St.

Seville’s development plans call for delivery trucks — likely to be 18-wheelers — maneuver through the store’s parking lot and exit onto Elm Street, a residential avenue that hosts many historic homes, a concern voiced by several people objecting to the development.

Thom Randall photo WbgOct1PlnngBdMtg_PBdWEB.jbg Warrensburg Planning board chair Laura Moore responds to local citizens objecting to plans for a vintage Victorian home in a historic district of Warrensburg being demolished and replaced with a dollar store. Listening to the crowd's comments are (right to left): board members John Fanchini, Rich Larkin, Moore, Suzanne Tyler and Sharon Sutphin.

Many at the meeting said that they didn’t object to the store locating in Warrensburg — it was just the site that the developer had chosen. A number of people suggested that the store would be better situated a half-dozen blocks farther north on Main Street in an underdeveloped area where empty parking lots, automotive repair shops, and public works buildings are situated.

James Abdallah of AEDA engineering firm of Plattsburgh presented the preliminary plans to the Warrensburg Planning Board. Board member John Fanchini asked Abdallah about landscaping and screening plans for the site where the town’s community gardens were located until a few years ago — and whether existing trees would be cut down.

Abdalla said his submitted plans were preliminary, and would be “fleshed out” in the coming weeks.

Franchini also said the plans showed the driveway far narrower than one required for a retail store, the number of parking spaces might be inadequate. He also said that the plans eliminating nearly all the site’s green space, and were likely violating the town’s ordinance regarding permeable ground to soak up stormwater.

Planning Board members also said the proposed setback distances for the building and parking appeared to be insufficient to comply with town ordinances.

Abdallah answered that plans were not yet finalized.

“Everything seemed to be about right when we figured it,” he said. “We will give you a fully detailed map to comply with your regulations.”

Residents, however, said that buiding the boxy store on the small lot was incompatible with the many grand, historic homes along Main St., several of which have been utilized as bed-and-breakfast enterprises. Planning Board member Rich Larkin addressed this point.

“This is an extremely historic district in our community, and everyone is concerned that we’ll be going from a historic district to a box-store zone,” he said.

This area of Warrensburg is designated a historic district on the National Register of Historic Places.

Larkin also questioned whether the site had adequate room for expansion — and how busy the store would likely be both now and in the future. According to public documents, Dollar General’s stores nationwide have routinely experienced robust same-store growth.

Dollar General’s store in Chestertown is situated on a plot of land — outside the hamlet — that is more than three times the size as one that is being proposed for Warrensburg.

Franchini said that site’s “hamlet mixed use” zone under town ordinances would imply that a store of about 4,000 square feet would be more appropriate rather the proposed 9,100 square-feet store.

Abdalla said that the dimensions in the site plan were the standard size approved for Dollar General stores.

Resident Anna Busser-Erik suggested that Dollar General buy up the Family Dollar located in the shopette across the street or locate several blocks north in one of the empty lots where they’d have plenty of parking and not have to raze a historic building. Her comments prompted substantial applause from the public.

Another woman, also a local resident, said she read that the Miles Thomas House had been a “safe house” on the Underground Railroad in the mid-1800s, for African-Americans escaping slavery in the southern U.S. — and the home should be preserved, not torn down.

Her suggestion was also applauded.

Warrensburg Code Enforcement Officer James Hull, however, responded that Warrensburg’s historic buildings were “dinosaurs” — and since they cost a lot to maintain, and no one was buying them.

“This is just the beginning of their destruction,” he said.

But resident Janet Tallman, a municipal planner/engineer, said that the destruction of historic homes and buildings would decrease local quality of life and lower existing property values.

She said that bedrock was likely under the Miles Thomas house, and removal of it by blasting or other methods might threaten foundations of other historic buildings nearby. She noted that since the building was four or more feet above ground level, Seville Development’s plans for the store required extensive excavation to bring the site down to ground level.

“Dollar General would do better at the north end of town where there less valuable buildings and empty lots,” she said.

Planning Board chair Laura Moore called for Abdallah to develop more detailed plans and present them to the board and area citizens at a public hearing on Dec. 3, although more information on the plans might be available at upcoming planning board or zoning board of appeals meetings.