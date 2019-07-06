Planning board committee sees more protesters

× Expand Sarah Elizabeth Morris If the committee’s idea for an aesthetic standard passes, it was noted that this law cannot control the colors residents choose for their house, as well as decorations. The committee will have to discuss further specifications with the community development office.

PLATTSBURGH | The Durkee Street Lot protesters returned to City Hall to voice their disapproval over the upcoming Downtown Revitalization Initiative project.

At the City of Plattsburgh’s planning board committee meeting June 24, the group stood outside with signs that expressed concerns and what they find wrong with the project. One sign read, “Honk to save downtown.” During the planning board meeting itself, quite a lot of honking was heard outside.

Though the protest group entered the meeting to hear the latest updates on the Durkee Street Lot changes, they were met with nothing more than a tabled agenda. Prime Companies LLC had asked that the latest designs not be reviewed at the planning board committee meeting due to unspecified reasons, though the representatives of Prime mentioned reviewing and editing plans at the City Common Council meeting on June 20.

There was a short discussion, however, on doing an environmental assessment review on all projects the DRI is planning. This includes traffic and residential impacts, but as a big picture, rather than each individual project.

As for other business discussed at the committee meeting, the committee suggested creating an architectural aesthetic standard for downtown Plattsburgh, inspired by Glens Falls’ historic section of the city. After a citizen illegally redesigned and put in a septic system, the committee made the motion to remove it, due to the flooding, as well as the unappealing aesthetic. The discussion on the design standards did not lead to a motion, but is planned to be brought up again in the future.