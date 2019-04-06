Plans call for Griffin Automotive to rebuild

× Rob and Ryan Griffin of Bob Griffin & Sons Automotive in Warrensburg talked March 28 about their plans to construct a new building to house their family business following the Jan. 31 fire that heavily damaged the original structure. The Griffins also expressed thanks for the expressions of concern and offers of help from local individuals and businesses.

WARRENSBURG | Bob Griffin & Sons Automotive, a landmark enterprise in Warrensburg for 46 years, will be constructing a new building to replace the one that was heavily damaged in a fire Jan. 31.

Proprietor Rob Griffin said Sunday that the enterprise will likely be reopened by this fall.

“We’re moving forward with plans to construct a new steel building,” he said. “It’s our goal to reopen here in six months.”

Plans call for the new building to have four service bays accessible from the back of the structure, to be built at the historic site of the business at 3957 Main St.

Rob’s Motorsports will be housed in the north end of the building as it was in the past.

Recovery from the blaze has been delayed due to demolition being held up by inspections and regulations concerning removal of a minor amount of asbestos in a small area of vinyl flooring, Rob Griffin said.

Enduring sub-zero temperatures, about 30 firefighters from Warrensburg, Chestertown, Bolton, Lake George and Bay Ridge responded to the fire, and many of them fought the blaze for four to five hours. Lake George brought in their tower truck to quell the flames from 70 feet in the air.

Fire officials determined that the fire apparently started in the ceiling above the office in the vicinity of a heating vent and an air compressor.

‘GOOD SUPPORT’

The garage was founded by Rob’s father, Bob Griffin, in 1973 as a Sunoco gas station specializing in a wide range of automotive repair services.

Rob joined the business decades later, starting Rob’s Motorsports, which retails snowmobile and motorcycle accessories and related equipment including trailers.

In recent years, Rob’s son Ryan Griffin has joined the business.

Rob expressed gratitude this week for the outpouring of concern and substantial help he has received while recovering from the fire.

The morning of the blaze, Warrensburg Central School District administration sent a school bus to the site so firefighters could board the bus and warm up in shifts.

Other businesses and individuals helped out by providing doughnuts and coffee for the firefighters. Also, local enterprises offered help in transporting and storing vehicles and equipment that had been at the site of the Griffin enterprise.

“We’ve received very good support from people and businesses in Warrensburg,” Griffin said.