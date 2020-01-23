× Expand Map provided by the town of Peru Peru Sewage Upgrade Map A map shows the streets that will be impacted by construction for sewer upgrades in Peru. The town needs to get signatures for nearly 4-dozen easements to go forward with the project.

PERU | Plans are in place for $4.6 million in upgrades that include two new pumping stations and about 11,000 feet of new lines across parts of the town. But 44 home and business owners could potentially act as a roadblock.

The town is requesting 28 permanent easements and 16 temporary easements for the construction project on parts of Elm Street, Main Street, Maiden Lane, North Bend Street and Sanborn Lane. Officials say without signatures on all 44 easements, the system upgrades could be delayed.

This month, residents had a chance to ask questions at an informational meeting held at the town hall. Officials called it the best-attended meeting they’ve seen in quite some time. Board members, Water and Sewer Superintendent Courtney Tetrault and AES Northeast representatives were on hand to give any answers they could.

“It’s not a situation where the town is going to dig a hole in your front yard and then say, ‘See you later.’ The easement says in it that the town’s got to restore this to the same or similar conditions it was,” Town Attorney Matthew Favro said in response to concerns expressed by residents. “They can’t just come in willy-nilly and start digging holes.”

Favro added that easements are common on properties, pointing out that many homes have them for utilities. The easements essentially give the town and construction workers associated with the sewer upgrades access to properties in order to do their work.

One resident questioned what would happen if they didn’t want to sign the easement.

× Expand Photo by Brian Happel Peru Sewer Meeting Residents get their questions about an upcoming $4.6 million sewer project answered during an informational meeting at Peru Town Hall.

“Well, we’re going to have an infrastructure pipe in the ground. We’re going to need to maintain that pipe,” Tetrault responded. “If we ever have an issue and we need to dig it up, we need to have access to the property.”

A state grant will cover one million dollars for the project. The rest will come from water district users. Town Supervisor Brandy McDonald said users would see an increase of $24 to $29 per month, depending on what the final bid for the project turns out to be.

Those bids could go out in the next two months. The goal is to start construction early in the spring and finish in late fall. However, a delay in getting easement signatures could push the finish date for the upgrades into next year.

McDonald urged any affected resident with questions to contact the town as soon as possible. ■