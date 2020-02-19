Plastic bag ban begins March 1

× Expand Adobe Stock Plastic Bag

PLATTSBURGH | Starting on March 1, New York is implementing its statewide Bag Waste Reduction Law in an effort to cut down on littering and damage to the environment. According to the New York state website, over 23 billion plastic bags are used every year in New York alone, most of which are wasted. As a result, it was decided to ban plastic bags in stores.

“Plastic bags can be seen stuck in trees, as litter in our neighborhoods, and floating in our waterways,” according to the state website. “From the significant recycling and disposal issues they pose to the harm they can do to wildlife, the negative impacts of plastic bags are easily seen.”

There will be some plastic allowed in certain retail stores, some that are returnable to Retail Film Plastic Recycling centers, and some that are not. Returnables include plastic bags that food was wrapped in, plastic that products, such as paper towels, were wrapped in, bubble wrap, packaging materials and similar plastics. Plastic such as snack wrappers, containers, bottles, six pack rings and more are non-returnable.

Grocery and retail stores have reusable bags for sale, usually between $1 and $10, some that are insulated for perishables. They are machine washable and can hold up to 50 pounds, saving space and plastic.

“While shoppers can bring any type of bag,including film plastic, note that there are many alternatives to choose from which are more environmentally friendly,” the Bag Waste Reduction Law says. “Some stores may choose not to switch to paper and may only have reusable bags for purchase. That is why it is important for consumers to #BYOBagNY - Bring Your Own Bag.”

The law takes effect on March 1 in all New York stores including retail and grocery businesses. ■