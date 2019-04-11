Plastic prohibition push to persevere

× Ward 3 Supervisor Claudia Braymer’s next goal is for Warren County to adopt environmentally conscious policies and become certified as a “Clean Energy Community.”

QUEENSBURY | Since 2011, a group of environmentally-conscious citizens have been giving presentations, visiting classrooms, circulating petitions and lobbying Warren County officials to enact a countywide ban on single-use plastic bags.

Catherine Atherden, Diane Collins, Bernice Mennis, Lisa Adamson and other members of the sustainability group Tri-County Transition spent countless hours spreading information about how plastics kill marine animals and land-based wildlife, choke waterways, impede recycling efforts and litter the landscape.

About two weeks ago, their mission was fulfilled in a scope they only imagined when they started their campaign — a statewide ban on plastic bags was enacted.

The measure, negotiated as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 2020 budget deal, prohibits retailers from dispensing single-use plastic bags, which have been ubiquitous since the late 1970s.

The ban begins in March 2020, giving stores the opportunity to use up their stock of bags and make a transition to alternatives. Exceptions to the prohibition include bags for takeout meals, for bulk produce and deli foods, or to protect garments.

With this pending prohibition, New York state joins California in a statewide ban — and all of Hawaii’s counties have passed similar prohibitions as well. Hundreds of cities in the U.S. now have similar laws.

‘LONG HAUL’

Atherden, a Queensbury town board member, recalled the years of work in her campaign, as well as the vocal opposition her group occasionally encountered.

“It’s been a long haul, but I’m very pleased the ban was finally passed,” Atherden said. “Entire nations have banned single-use plastic bags — elsewhere, they know how disastrous they are environmentally.”

In early 1997, the Tri-County Transition members recruited Glens Falls Ward 3 Supervisor Claudia Braymer for their cause. She drafted a proposed law and lobbied the county’s other supervisors to adopt a countywide bag ban. The latest version of Braymer’s law was scheduled for a public hearing April 19, but the issue is now moot — and this abandonment of her measure doesn’t bother her at all.

“Oh man, am I happy about the statewide ban,” Braymer said. “It’s better than one just for our county, because shoppers won’t be bringing bags across the border from neighboring counties.”

Next on her agenda, Braymer said, is to campaign for the county to enact a charge for paper bags, as a way to prompt shoppers to utilize reusable cloth bags instead of the paper variety — which consume a considerable amount of energy in their production. Also, she is working to convince county leaders that the government should adopt environmentally conscious measures and become certified as a “Clean Energy Community.”

PLASTIC BOTTLES

Atherden is also contemplating her next goal — reducing another source of the ever-increasing problem of plastic pollution.

“I’ll be campaigning to restrict plastic bottles,” she said. “Single-use plastic is unnecessary — it only exists because we are addicted to convenience.”