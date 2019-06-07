Plattsburgh’s Hometown Heroes

× Lined down the street behind U.S. Army Veteran Victor J. Provost’s banner are multiple other banners with the faces, names and military branch of Hometown Heroes.

PLATTSBURGH | Throughout the Town of Plattsburgh, banners are proudly displayed along the sides of roads, specifically Smithfield Boulevard, Plaza Boulevard and on the Route 3-22B split from Hammond Lane.

These banners, part of the Hometown Heroes program, include the name, picture and rank of a Plattsburgh native who received a Purple Heart during or after their time in the United States military. Also to be featured are people from Plattsburgh currently serving, who were honorably discharged or retired, or are military personnel.

A Purple Heart is an honorary presidential award given to soldiers killed or injured in combat while serving in the military. Plattsburgh became an official Purple Heart Town in the later months of 2018, where it was announced that late town supervisor Bernard Amell, who died last year at 94, would be the first recipient of a Hometown Heroes banner. The town will also award Purple Heart recipients designated parking spaces at multiple parking lots and businesses across town. A map on the Plattsburgh website and hanging in town hall will show where each person’s banner is hanging.

“First and foremost we want our veterans to know that we’re thankful for their service and sacrifice,” Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said. “The hometown heroes program is a means to celebrate vets as well as current men and women who are serving our great country. We encourage people to go our website to learn more about it.”

This year, the first of many celebrating Hometown Heroes, there are 24 banners hanging up. Out of the 24, 13 banners are Army, three are Navy, four are Air Force, two are Marines and two of them are Army Air Corps. There is also one woman, and two of the banners belong to Purple Heart recipients. They will stay up from Memorial Day to Veterans Day, and then will be taken down until Memorial Day of 2020, where they will remain until Veterans Day 2020.

“We’ve always been told the first year is typically the smallest year,” Cashman said about the number of banners. “As time goes on, people will become interested in it.”

According to the Hometown Heroes application on the Plattsburgh town website, “This program is non-political and non-partisan and is intended to serve as a living memorial to those service men and women from the Town of Plattsburgh.”

Right now, applications are closed for this season, but applications for the next banner seasons are still open to fill out. Each application should include the name of the Purple Heart recipient, as well as their rank and a photo. Each banner costs $250, and after two years, the family of the Purple Heart recipient will get it back. Applications for the next Hometown Heroes season can be sent to the town hall or mailed to 151 Banker Road.