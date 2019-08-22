Plattsburgh’s need for a new park

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris The Environmental Enhancement Subcommittee gave a presentation at the common council meeting.

PLATTSBURGH | The Livable Community Advisory Committee’s Environmental Enhancement Subcommittee recently gave a presentation in front of the common council.

The main focus of the presentation was to point out that the city would benefit from a multi-use park. Multi-use parks are increasingly popular through the U.S. and cater to children, the elderly, people with disabilities and more. Some even include exercise equipment, making part of the park an outdoor gym.

“Parks enhance our community, they bring people together,” the representative from the Environmental Enhancement Subcommittee said. “What I’m envisioning is a park that includes all populations and abilities and disabilities. That’s something we don’t have and that type of park is extremely popular in cities around the country and around the world.”

Examples of equipment for people with disabilities include wheelchair swings or electronic play equipment. For elders, something as simple as a lawn swing could be included.

An empty lot on Jay Street along the bike path that faces the lake was suggested as the spot for a multi-use park. According to the subcommittee, the bike path is heavily populated.

“It’s already a property that the city owns,” she said. “It’s a wonderful place to consider doing this multi-purpose park.”

Also discussed was Hamilton Park, located off Hamilton Street. The park mainly consists of a rundown playground. There is also graffiti around the area. There was a suggestion of removing the Hamilton Park equipment. Grants are available to improve the area with new equipment or other necessities.