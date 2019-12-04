Plattsburgh accepts Carbon Dividend Act

Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Carbon Dividend Public support: The Citizens Climate Lobby, led by Tim Palmer, has spoken to several politicians during their time as a group and have already 70 supporters, including Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

| As another act to make The City of Plattsburgh a New York State Climate Smart Community, the city council voted to join together with the Town of Plattsburgh and municipalities to reduce greenhouse emissions with a new act.

“The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019 is a vital step in mitigating the serious impacts driven by greenhouse gasses created by the burning of fossil fuels,” Councilor Rachelle Armstrong said. “It would provide a steadily increasing fee or tax on fossil fuels at their point of entry into the economy.”

The idea of raising fees and taxes on these dangerous emissions entering the country is to encourage the use of cheaper, renewable energy.

Back in 2015, the city council joined the Clinton County Oil Train Taskforce, creating several boards to keep the North Country safe from fossil fuels and greenhouse gasses.

“The council was responding to the alarming number of oil train accidents that was happening across the country and Canada,” Armstrong said. “Though jurisdiction over the oil tankers safety rules did not lie with any of these municipalities, city and town boards new that in order to protect their citizens, they needed to voice their grave concerns on the matter. These and similar actions nationwide led to safety improvements designed to prevent accidents in the transport of crude oil by rail.”

In 2019, the fee for anything such as coal, crude oil, natural gas and other fuels started at $15. Each year, the rate will rise by $10 on the greenhouse gas products to reduce these fuels coming into the area.

“The fees must be deposited into a Carbon Dividend Trust Fund and used for administrative expenses and dividend payments to U.S. citizens or lawful residents,” the H.R. 763 law says. ”The fees must be decommissioned when emissions levels and monthly dividend payments fall below specified levels.”

The decision of the council to join the fight against climate change received positive feedback by the other council members and the public who commented. Group Leader and Congressional Liaison of the Plattsburgh Citizens Climate Lobby Tim Palmer spoke on behalf of the group.

“Addressing this crisis must be done on every level, from the daily decisions made by individuals to the policy of nations and coalitions of nations,” Palmer said. “This act as written will reduce emissions by 40 percent by 2030 and 90 percent by 2050.”

The goal for the local climate lobby is to get bipartisan support for this act, as well as future endeavors towards reducing green gas emissions. By starting locally, Palmer says, this support will grow bigger until the higher ups in Washington D.C. are on board.

The act in its entirety can be found in the meeting minutes of the Nov. 26 council meeting at cityofplattsburgh.com. ■