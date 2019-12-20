Plattsburgh approves rental permit law

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Rental Permits The Common Council City Hall Chambers was packed with landlords and tenants to speak on the new law regarding rental permits for landlords. 16 people came up to talk to the council total.

PLATTSBURGH | In a tie-breaking vote, the city of Plattsburgh common council passed a new rental permit law. Following a public hearing, in which all seats were filled and 16 members of the public came up to speak their minds, the council voted on Section 144-18 of Local Law No. P-6. The law implements several new necessities for landlords to uphold, as well as what defines a “family” unit.

According to the law, what defines a family unit can now be, “up to four unrelated persons living together in a single housekeeping unit and using certain rooms and sanitary and cooking facilities in common; or five or more persons occupying a dwelling unit and living together as the functional equivalent of a family.”

This law also explains how the rental permits will work and how units will be subject to discreet inspected any time without reason, no less than three times a year. This includes inspection based on complaints, tenants moving out, a request by the landlord or due to an application for a building permit.

One of the biggest complaints from those who were renters was the part of the law that explains how a landlord who does not pay their fees or uphold the requirements deemed by the law, they could lose their permit and all their land. This caused fear amongst people, who pointed out that one missed fee could result in the tenants being evicted.

“If a tenant complains that the landlord is violating a law and the complaint is found to be appropriate, the remedy that the city has is to say that it would be unlawful for the landlord to rent properties in the city of Plattsburgh to the tenant,” John Ducharme of Ducharme, Clark & Sovern, LLP Clifton Park said. “You’re making it so that the landlord has to evict all the residents on his property, so all of these people will be without housing.”

There were some members of the public who spoke in favor of the law, including Art de Grandpré from the Plattsburgh Livable Community Advisory Committee. A while ago, de Granpré gave a presentation during a meeting on behalf of his group, requesting a more thorough way to hold landlords responsible for upkeep and maintenance of their properties. During the rental permit public hearing, he spoke up again on his support of the law.

“The integrity of the center city has changed dramatically,” de Grandpré said. “[Landlords] filled these buildings primarily with college students and they have not maintained the buildings. There’s no supervision, they don’t rake the leaves, they don’t shovel the snow and at times, they are very disruptive… we have to have some accountability for the landlords that own these properties in the center city.”

Many people spoke on the law, most of them against the law. Though some were willing to accept it, it was made clear that the council should review and edit it before passing. Councilors Rachelle Armstrong, Peter Ensel, and Patrick McFarlin voted to table the law, whereas Councilors Mike Kelly, Elizabeth Gibbs, and Jeff Moore voted for it to take effect immediately. The council voted three times with no results, prompting Mayor Colin Read to break the tie. Read voted yes to pass the law, which caused some uproar in the crowd.

The council members who voted to table the law stated that they needed to consider what the public had to say, and reconstruct certain wording. There was also concern that it could overlap with federal laws and could cause a legal issue with the city.

“We’ve heard some feedback regarding this law as it interacts with other laws,” Councilor Rachelle Armstrong said. “I’m not prepared to say yay or nay.”

The full rental permits law can found on the city website at cityofplattsburgh.com. It contains specifications and definitions that make up the law. To view the public hearing and voting on this law, Plattsburgh’s Youtube channel uploads all sessions online. ■