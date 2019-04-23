Plattsburgh area firefighters to host community event

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Five Plattsburgh area fire departments are joining forces to host a recruitment event at Consumer Square on April 27.

PLATTSBURGH | As staffing at local volunteer fire departments continues to wane, five Plattsburgh area squads are joining forces to host a community event designed to attract new members.

Firefighters from Cadyville, Cumberland Head, District 3, Morrisonville and South Plattsburgh are planning to set up shop in Consumer Square this Saturday as part of “RecruitNY,” an annual statewide initiative to bolster recruitment at volunteer fire departments.

Fire rescue equipment, trucks and gear will be on display between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. behind Buffalo Wild Wings.

Firefighters will perform live demonstrations and be on hand to answer questions. Live demonstrations will also be held at each department’s fire station at noon.

“We hope to share some of the activities that the fire department has and does, what the commitment’s like, what it’s like to be involved with the community,” Cadyville Volunteer Fire Department Third Assistant Chief Chuck Kostyk said. “And what we want to sell is how good you feel about what you’ve done for your community when it’s all said and done.”

DECLINING ENROLLMENT

The departments’ joint event comes as volunteer squads around the county continue to see declining enrollment.

“I think you’ll find a majority of the departments in the county could use some more people,” Kostyk said.

Thirty members currently serve at the Cadyville Volunteer Fire Department. That’s down from close to 50 a few years ago, he said.

This trend isn’t unique to local departments.

Nationwide, the number of volunteer firefighters has declined in recent years.

A 2017 report from the National Fire Protection Association, the latest year for which information is available, shows that the estimated number of volunteers nationwide fell from 814,850 in 2015 to 682,600 in 2016 — the lowest number recorded since at least 1986.

That trend was expected to continue.

The report notes that the ratio of volunteer firefighters per 1,000 people protected was slated to fall to 5.8 firefighters in 2017, down from 8.05 in 1987.

Kostyk attributes this decline, at least locally, to a number of factors.

Typically, both parents in a family now have jobs, making it difficult for some to juggle child care with volunteer service, he said.

And training requirements can present a hurtle for those that work long hours.

The latter ties into what Kostyk sees as the primary reason that fewer people are joining volunteer squads — time.

“There is a time commitment,” he said. “I think it’s very workable. We can work within the availability of folks.

“People are pulled in so many directions. Time really has become a factor.”

But the more volunteers a squad has, the better the response, he said.

BECOMING A FIREFIGHTER

Those interested in joining their local department typically must be 18 years of age, though some squads, like Cadyville’s, accept teens that are 16 or 17.

There’s no age limit, Kostyk said.

“You don’t have to be the physical specimen that you often see on TV to run up and down the ladders and drag the hoses,” he said. “While that’s a plus, there’s a lot of tasks that need to get done.”

Most departments have basic training requirements, he added, and departments will likely send new members to a state fire school to receive the necessary instruction.

“There is some time that needs to be dedicated to those trainings,” he said.

There are types of training that also have to be maintained every year.

At the end of the day, Kostyk said that the positives of serving outweigh any negatives.

“It’s not about red lights and sirens. It’s about what you’re doing for the community, and what you’re ultimately doing for your friends and neighbors,” he said. “It’s about being there for your for your friends and neighbors on what might be the worst day of their life.