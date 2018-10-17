Plattsburgh biz incubation at heart of campaign

× Expand Photo provided Republican Peter Regnier is running against Democrat Jeff Moore to represent Ward 6 on the Plattsburgh Common Council.

PLATTSBURGH | Peter Regnier wants to use his experience in the entertainment and business sectors to boost economic development and quality-of-life projects in the City of Plattsburgh.

At the heart of Regnier’s candidacy to represent Ward 6 on the Plattsburgh Common Council is a plan to unite the Lake City’s private and public sectors to create a “business incubator” here — essentially a larger company that houses startups and small businesses in their infancy.

“The small business incubator out in Potsdam generates small businesses like a Gatling gun,” Regnier said. “They come out of there, they set up their own brick and mortar, they hire people, they spend money, they pay taxes.”

Regnier faces Jeff Moore, a Democrat, for the open seat vacated by Councilor Joshua Kretser, who is declining to seek re-election after serving since 2014.

BIZ INCUBATOR

If elected, Regnier said that he’ll work to collaborate with the Shipley Center for Innovation at Clarkson University and the state of New York on a business incubator.

“This city could use that. Some investment, some new business,” he said.

“Even if I’m not elected, I’ll still go after this, because I think it’s a good idea.”

Regnier, 62, is a Schenectady native and veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He comes from a family involved in the entertainment sector, and has worked in theaters and on movie sets for most of his life. He settled in the City of Plattsburgh a few years ago, and purchased five properties here, all in Ward 6, he said.

As a councilor, he said he plans to keep an eye on the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), and pledged to get involved with “sensible planning of the Durkee Street lot,” which will be redeveloped as part of the $10 million DRI.

“A different approach needs to be taken with that,” Regnier said, noting that the DRI plans convert the lot to developable land, and doesn’t pay for the actual building of a structure. “It’s another ‘if you build it, they will come.’”

“This is a very important time for the city. It can go tremendously well or terribly wrong,” Regnier said. “We need to make sure that it goes tremendously well.”

When it comes to downtown development and attracting business, it takes more than budgetary planning, he said.

“We can’t just rely on tinkering with the property tax numbers. We just can’t. Because obviously it’s not working.”

BACKGROUND IN ENTERTAINMENT

Regnier was 16 when he started his career in the entertainment industry — he worked as a wardrobe dresser on “Disney on Parade,” the stage equivalent to “Disney on Ice.”

After graduating high school, he worked in retail management, before joining the U.S. Navy.

He served in the Navy for six years, three years active, he said. Regnier recalls his time on the U.S.S. Jason fondly, a Vulcan-class ship that was in commission from 1944 to 1995 and was dispatched in World War II and the Korean, Vietnam and Gulf wars.

When he returned home, he got a two-year degree in theater management at SUNY Schenectady before transferring to SUNY Albany, where he got a four-year degree in Technical Theater.

Regnier worked at some of the capital district’s prominent venues, including the Egg and the Palace Theatre in Albany, the Troy Music Hall and the Proctors Theater in Schenectady, before moving more into television and movie production.

He cites his involvement in the making of two Academy Award-winning movies, “The Scent of a Woman,” a 1992 film starring Al Pacino and Chris O’Donnell, and “The Age of Innocence,” a 1993 film directed by Martin Scorsese, starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Winona Ryder, as career highlights. He also worked on the upcoming Ben Stiller Showtime series “Escape at Dannemora.”

There wasn’t a lot of production work in Albany, he said, but he ended up getting a gig in the North Country. It was during that trip that he met his wife in Rouses Point. They married, and traveled back and forth between Clinton County and Sunnyside, Queens for years, before finally settling in the City of Plattsburgh.

He later studied at Clinton Community College, and took part in the International Scholar Loreate program, which sent him overseas to spend 12 days in Beijing, China. He’s also involved in the Envision Career & Leadership Program, and spent some time working at the Strand Theater.

As a property owner here, he understands the concerns of residents and business owners alike, he said, and he believes ideas from the public can have the potential to change the game.

“Everyday folk that live here need to be involved,” he said, referencing ongoing budget sessions at council meetings. “Talking to regular people, you’d be surprised what they can offer.

“Believe it or not, administration of the City of Plattsburgh, regular people do have good ideas.”

Voters head to the polls Nov. 6.