Plattsburgh businesses react to Coronavirus mandates

PLATTSBURGH | Within hours, businesses across the region raced to respond to new operating mandates amid the statewide Coronavirus containment efforts.

On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo handed down sweeping occupancy and operating restrictions on businesses across the state, including the closure of movie theaters and bars.

By 8 p.m., those businesses shut their doors until further notice and many reached out to the community to thank them for their understanding and support amid the uncertainty.

“We have been doing everything in our power to stay open during the COVID-19 crisis, however as of Monday, March 16th at 8 p.m. we must close our doors to the public until further notice,” Cumberland 12 Cinema managers Craig and Leah Cathers told patrons.

“This is obviously a struggle for our small, locally owned business, but the health and safety of our customers and our staff is the first priority. We hope we will have the support of this wonderful community as we move forward into this uncertainty. We know many people are unsure and scared, and we hope to be able to provide you with the escape of cinema as soon as it is safe again.”

At North Bowl Lanes next door, management geared up for a temporary closure as well, hoping to reopen as soon as allowed as they look to celebrate the bowling alley’s 55th year in business.

As some restaurants in Plattsburgh vowed to stay open and shift to takeout and delivery, others have temporarily closed, hoping to weather the storm and eventually reopen.

Small cafes and diners were most affected by the new occupancy and operating procedures, many opting to temporarily close, sending employees home and apologizing to patrons.

Aleka’s and Gus’s Red Hots in Plattsburgh are two that hope to reopen when the mandate is lifted.

Others, are shifting to strictly takeout and delivery service, encouraging residents to enjoy hot restaurant meals from the comforts of home.

Sip on Margaret Street has created special takeout and delivery menus, promising to bring fresh restaurant meals to the comforts of home.

Tentative new liquor laws are allowing businesses innovative new ways to serve alcohol to those over 21-permitting carryout alcohol purchases, something some restaurants were incorporating into their new menus and service to help keep their doors open, even at reduced capacity and hours.

Some stores are also considering special hours for the elderly to better accommodate the community as it moves forward.

Route 3 pet store Tails of the Adirondacks remained open Tuesday, offering to open early by appointment only to more safely serve the elderly and immune-compromised.

Officials are continuing to encourage residents to shop local when possible and support area businesses as they adjust to the circumstances.

Essential businesses, such as pharmacies and grocery stores, are currently being encouraged to remain open with regular hours.

Calling ahead for current business hours and operations is suggested. ■