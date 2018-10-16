Plattsburgh cryptocurrency regulations unveiled

× Expand Stock photo man's hand holding golden Bitcoin on Bitcoin mining background A new local law has been introduced that would impose regulations on commercial cryptocurrency mining operations in the City of Plattsburgh.

PLATTSBURGH | Over seven months into an 18-month moratorium on new commercial cryptocurrency mining operations in the City of Plattsburgh, the long-promised zoning regulations designed to address health and safety concerns stemming from those operations were unveiled last week.

The proposed regulations, which will apply to operations that use more than 300 kilowatts of electricity in a month or have three or more mining rigs in a single location, mandate:

That miners install an “active clean agent fire protection system” with high-sensitivity smoke detectors and an emergency electricity termination switch;

That temperatures inside their facility not reach above 120 degrees Fahrenheit and that no employee inspect or work in the building if the temperature exceeds 90 degrees;

That miners must apply for a special use permit to open or expand a commercial cryptocurrency mining operation;

That that no operation can cause “adverse or detrimental effects” to neighboring residents, property owners or businesses — according to the proposed law, that would include “diminishing the quality of life” or impacting the cost of services to their neighbors;

That no mining facility can produce noise above 90 decibels — roughly equivalent to the sound of a power mower or motorcycle, according to Purdue University — that can be heard from 25 feet away from the exterior of the building.

“The gist (of the regulations) is to protect the health, safety and welfare of residents in the proximity of these mining operations,” the city’s attorney, Dean Schneller, told The Sun.

A public hearing on the new local zoning law is scheduled for Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. in the Common Council chambers.

RESOLVING CONCERNS

When the issue of commercial cryptocurrency mining in Plattsburgh first surfaced earlier this year, local officials raised two primary concerns related to the operations:

That they impact local ratepayers because of the large amount of electricity used by mining equipment, and that there were potential safety risks to other residents and first responders if that equipment wasn’t properly ventilated.

Bitcoin miners like David Bowman, owner of Plattsburgh BTC, in the past have said that those concerns about safety were essentially misguided.

“Aside from being reactionary and short-sighted, I think this is also from ‘fear of the unknown,’ but no, there aren’t issues with health and safety concerns regarding heat,” he told The Sun in March, when the city first proposed imposing a moratorium on new commercial cryptocurrency operations.

Bowman explained that yes, mining does produce a lot of heat, but in commercial settings, large-scale heat dissipation is a major issue and vital to sustaining an operation.

“If you don’t, your machines are going to start failing left and right, so there is a lot of motivation to make sure the machines and the area is relatively cool,” he said.

“To not do so would obviously be destroying your investment.”

The city pushed forward with crafting new zoning regulations to abate officials’ concerns and safeguard locals against any potential impact.

“These laws address health, safety, and public nuisance aspects for future operators,” Mayor Colin Read told The Sun in an email.

Read said that the Common Council is looking at the new regulations carefully before voting.

“The council is looking at these provisions carefully as it knows that other municipalities hosting this industry are also looking to protect their residents from some of the health and safety concerns our city is addressing,” he said.

Since the City of Plattsburgh came to the forefront of this nationwide debate between municipalities and cryptocurrency miners over resources — a similar case appears to have arisen first in Chelan, Washington — the Village of Rouses Point, Lake Placid and North Elba have all imposed similar moratoriums to the city.

“Other areas are also looking at the good work the (Public Service Commission) is accomplishing with us to protect our ratepayers,” Read said.

At the request of the city, in March the Public Service Commission (PSC) announced that it would allow municipalities to essentially impose tariffs on the electricity used by commercial mining operations.

As a direct result of the intense computer data-processing efforts, crypto companies tend to use vast amounts of electricity — typically thousands of times more electricity than an average residential customer would use, according to the PSC.

According to Read, the PSC’s decision puts miners on the hook for usage that pushes the city over its quota of cheap electricity.

“Thus, the city’s ratepayers are fully protected from increased electricity costs arising from this industry,” he said.

The full text of the new local law is available online at cityofplattsburgh.com and at the City Clerk’s Office.