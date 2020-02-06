Plattsburgh fighting for flights

Photo by Brian Happel Airport-EAS The U.S. Department of Transportation is deciding whether SkyWest will continue Essential Air Service flights out of Plattsburgh International Airport or give the contract to one of two other bidders.

PLATTSBURGH | The number of passengers flying in and out of Plattsburgh International Airport is on the rise. But the question is whether a key air carrier will continue trying to add to that.

During a meeting of the Clinton County Legislature’s airport committee this month, Plattsburgh International Airport Director Christopher Kreig discussed the three proposals turned into the U.S. Department of Transportation for the next Essential Air Service contract. The airlines vying for the contract are Cape Air, SkyWest, which holds the current EAS contract, and Silver. Here is a look at the proposals:

Cape Air: 21 flights a week to Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, in a nine-seat, twin-engine Tecnam Traveler. The federal subsidy would be about $2.5 million a year for 2 years.

21 flights a week to Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, in a nine-seat, twin-engine Tecnam Traveler. The federal subsidy would be about $2.5 million a year for 2 years. SkyWest: 12 flights a week to Washington-Dulles International Airport in a 50-seat CRJ-200 Twinjet. The federal subsidy would be about $3.5 million a year for 2 years.

12 flights a week to Washington-Dulles International Airport in a 50-seat CRJ-200 Twinjet. The federal subsidy would be about $3.5 million a year for 2 years. Silver: 12 flights a week to Logan International Airport in Boston in a 34-seat Saab SF340 Bplus aircraft. The federal subsidy would be about $4.5 million a year for 2 years.

County legislators and other officials in attendance made it clear they are hoping SkyWest’s service to Washington-Dulles International Airport continues.

“The residents here spoke out very highly about this flight, how much it was needed and how great it is,” Robert Hall, Clinton County Legislator and Airport Committee Chairman, said. “The real estate people think it’s the greatest thing in the world. We need letters to go to the DOT recommending that we stay with SkyWest.”

Hall and other committee members noted that more than 17,000 people boarded SkyWest planes flying out of Plattsburgh in 2019. That’s more than double the amount that PenAir and SkyWest combined for in 2018, though there were no EAS flights from the beginning of June until late August that year.

“Their numbers do speak for themselves,” Airport Director Christopher Kreig said in reference to SkyWest. “They are another well-run airline. They’ve been here. They’ve done a good job. They’re very interested in continuing to be in the community and provide the service.”

The DOT will consider five criteria to decide which airline will get the contract: agreements with other airlines, connectivity at a major hub, advertising, reliability and the recommendation of the community.

North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas, who attended the committee hearing, said chamber members will be ready to respond with their support of SkyWest.

“With your command, Mr. Chairman, we will bury them with more letters than they have ever received,” Douglas promised.

The public comment period continues through Friday, February 28. Anyone in the community interested in offering the DOT their opinion can email Michael Martin from the agency’s EAS and Small Community Air Service Development Program at Michael.f.martin@dot.gov. ■