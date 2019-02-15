Plattsburgh fire takes life of elderly woman

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Beekman Towers resident Isabelle LaBarge died Friday after a fire in her apartment.

PLATTSBURGH | A 71-year-old woman has died from injuries she sustained in an apartment fire Friday morning, police say.

Beekman Towers resident Isabelle LaBarge was taken to CVPH this morning after firefighters found her incapacitated on the floor of her apartment.

Plattsburgh City Police say she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Two other residents of the building were also transported to CVPH.

Police say those two residents suffered “breathing-related issues” but have since been released.

Plattsburgh City Fire Department arrived at 50 Truman Ave. at approximately 7 a.m., responding to an automatic fire alarm activation.

When they arrived, the crew found an active fire in a first-floor apartment, according to Plattsburgh City Police.

Firefighters found LaBarge when they entered the residence to fight the fire.

“Our heart goes out to the friends and loved ones of Ms. LaBarge,” Mayor Colin Read said in a statement. “I’m grateful that the three-minute arrival time by our first responders at the high rise complex ensured that this tragedy didn’t become even worse.”

City Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.