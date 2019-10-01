Plattsburgh hosts climate strike

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Students gathered at Amity Square for the statewide climate strike. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Expressing fears through fashion: T-shirts were for sale at the climate strike, as well as pins. Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | Students of the North Country held multiple climate strikes across upstate New York. Members of the student-run Youth Climate Coalition put together the Plattsburgh climate strike last Friday, Sept. 20. Along with Plattsburgh, upstate New York students in Queensbury, Potsdam, Saranac Lake, Johnstown, Burlington, Middlebury, Albany and Utica had their own climate strikes as well.

“We are currently experiencing a threat to the Adirondack Park, our national security, and the world’s human security,” the Adirondack Almanak said. “It’s our responsibility to do something about it now.”

The Plattsburgh climate march began at 10:20 a.m. Trinity Park downtown, where they marched to the SUNY Plattsburgh campus. The actual strike began at 11 a.m. Gathering at Amity Plaza on Rugar Street, the large group stood together with signs on climate change. People were invited to come up and voice their concerns on climate change and what society can do to prevent irreversible damage.

“The Amazon is burning, deserts are growing, water supplies are dwindling and the ice is melting. The climate crisis is here today; the science is not debatable,” student Charles Olsen said during the strike. “This is the fight of our lives … the fight for the lives of all those who could come after us, the fight for life on Earth.”

The students of Plattsburgh High School planted a sugar maple tree outside the school before the strike. They were allowed to miss class to join up with Beekmantown High School students, as well as students from SUNY Plattsburgh, who were coming from Trinity Park.

“I bet dinosaurs thought they had time too,” one of the students’ signs said.

“There is no planet B,” another said.

The Rainbow Tribe, a drumming band, played a song about the Earth that involved the crowd. City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read made an appearance to speak to the students. Also there to make a speech was guest-speaker Dr. Lauren Eastwood.

“Our successes are always temporary, whereas our failures are final,” Eastwood said. “However, I see that as more reason to engage in activism, whatever form it takes.”