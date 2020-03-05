Plattsburgh imaging center puts patients first

× Expand Photo provided AHI Imaging 4 AHI Imaging is continuing to expand as it gets the ball rolling on another expansion to a much larger complex on Hammond Lane.

AHI Imaging 3

PLATTSBURGH | A new $1.5 million MRI machine is bringing even more lower-cost imaging options to AHI Imaging.

In just six years, the privately-owned Plattsburgh facility has expanded from a one-room operation inside Plattsburgh Medical Care into a growing independent practice specializing in X-rays, computerized tomography (CT) scans, ultrasounds and now magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

“We can do anything the hospital can do with an MRI,” said Jim Morgan, AHI owner, president and practicing ultrasound technician said, adding that the new MRI imaging includes specialized brain, abdominal and joint scans.

The company prides itself on offering what it views as higher customer-focused care with significantly lower costs than larger competitors in the area.

At AHI, patients can find $60 self-pay options for chest X-rays, where larger competitors charge nearly $450. Echocardiograms are less than $400 at AHI, but can be roughly $1600 at a much larger competing imaging facility in the same town.

AHI Imaging 1

“Patients can’t pay these huge bills anymore, we want to be more affordable. They deserve to have a higher level of care, it’s not about the dollar signs, said Morgan, who also operates a mobile X-ray clinic, which he brings to local nursing homes to help better care for patients on site.

Morgan said AHI also aims to provide physician-centered collaboration and support with faster diagnostic results, more thorough cutting-edge imaging and higher patient care, often including same-day appointments.

“More and more doctors are going to the private sector,” Morgan said of the shifting health industry.

“We don’t work for a hospital. We don’t work for a radiologist. We work for the patient. If the patient needs to have something done, we want it to be done now. Today. And we can get reports to their doctors in just 20 minutes.”

It also strives to establish strong relationships with other privately owned practices and physicians, Morgan said, including larger facilities such as the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake.

With locations in Plattsburgh, Rochester, South Burlington and a satellite office in Malone, AHI Imaging continues to expand its services and later this year its location too.

The low-cost imaging center plans to move to a large complex on Hammond Lane, a strategic move that will offer even more room for further expansion in the future.

“Our goal will be to have an urgent-care center with full radiology,” Morgan said of his practice’s planned expansion.

“It’s been really good, I only see us growing and growing. We just provide the best service at the most affordable price.” ■