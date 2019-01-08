Plattsburgh joins lawsuit against opioid producers

× Expand Stock photo Macro of oxycodone opioid tablets The City of Plattsburgh has joined a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, claiming producers should be held responsible for the opiate epidemic that has “ravaged” rural America.

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh has joined the cities of Schenectady, Albany and Troy in filing litigation against pharmaceutical manufacturers in an attempt to hold them accountable for the entrenched opiate epidemic.

The lawsuit was filed in New York State Supreme Court on Tuesday by the Albany law firm Dreyer Boyajian LaMarche Safranko PLLC.

“We have needlessly lost too many lives to this epidemic caused by big pharma’s recklessness,” said attorney Donald W. Boyajian in a statement. “This epidemic continues to cause both human and financial crisis within these cities every day that threatens the health, welfare and safety of residents, municipal employees and their loved ones.”

Purdue, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Cephalon, Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals, McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation have been named as defendants.

NATIONWIDE TREND

The upstate cities become the latest localities nationwide to bring lawsuits against drug manufacturers they contend have engaged in “fraudulent and deceptive conduct in the aggressive marketing, sale and distribution of prescription opioids.”

The cities allege the companies misled health care providers about the addiction risks associated with prescribing opioids and “failed to control or report suspicious orders of opioids that have flooded the communities and devastated families.”

The complaint alleges a litany of allegations:

Manufacturers “knowingly misrepresented the truth about prescription opioids to doctors and patients in order to increase sales and profit, including falsely claiming that opioids are rarely addictive and misrepresenting that opioids improve patient function and quality of life,” according to a joint statement issued by the plaintiffs.

The litigation also accuses the companies of misrepresenting that patients could safely use opioids long-term for chronic pain management without becoming addicted and falsely claiming that withdrawal was not a problem.

The result, said the localities, is a manufactured and fatal public nuisance.

‘RAVAGING RURAL AMERICA’

Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read said the opioid crisis hasn’t bypassed small rural cities.

Smaller localities are at a disadvantage when drug companies dispense pills at a rate of many times the population, he said, because communities that don’t have the “extensive networks, facilities or budgets to cope with such a scourge.”

Drug companies had to know the effect they were having on “fraying the fabric of communities once immune from such problems,” Read said in a statement.

Legal action against the manufacturers has been gaining traction in recent years, with dozens of upstate counties filing litigation.

Dreyer Boyajian LaMarche Safranko PLLC is also representing Fulton, Montgomery, Washington and Ulster counties, as well as the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, who filed litigation last month.

Litigation has so far survived challenges the by the manufacturers.

State Supreme Court Justice Jerry Garguilo denied several motions to dismiss filed by manufacturers last June, according to the New York State Association of Counties.

Boyajian said the actions filed Tuesday in county courts will be transferred to a consolidated action in Suffolk County.

He pointed at previous attempts by the manufacturers to challenge the lawsuits.

“It’s unlikely those steps will be repeated for those plaintiffs," he said, referring to the Plattsburgh, Albany, Troy and Schenectady litigation.

The state attorney general’s office also filed a lawsuit against Purdue in August, alleging widespread fraud and deception.

BUDGET CONCERNS

The opioid crisis claims 42,000 lives annually, including 3,086 in New York in 2016.

Of those, 2,399 of those deaths were the result of opioid painkillers, according to the attorney general’s office.

Statistics related to opiate addiction, overdoses and deaths in upstate cities “mirror if not exceed the national averages,” said the cities in a joint statement.

Clinton County had 20 fatal overdoses between 2013 and 2015, the most recent period for which data is available, according to the state Department of Health.

The epidemic packs a financial punch, placing a fiscal strain on municipal budgets, said the cities, who hope the litigation will not only abate the epidemic, but also them to recoup costs.

Localities have also had to grapple with rising emergency first responder, law enforcement costs and criminal justice costs.

Clinton County Sheriff David Favro estimated between 30 and 40 percent of inmates in the county jail are addicted to opioids.

The number to soars to 80 percent once those accused of committing minor crimes to purchase drugs are factored in.

“We’re getting stuck with fallout from it,” Favro said.

Other costs include those related to victimization, lost productivity, education and prevention program costs.

The City of Plattsburgh has also incurred increased health care, workers compensation and insurance plans, according to the affidavit, which pins an increase in black market activity directly to the action of the drugmakers.

STATE LIFELINE

New York state allocated over $200 million in the 2018-19 fiscal budget to combat the epidemic, pouring funds into prevention, recovery and drug treatment services.

A new rehab facility was completed in Schuyler Falls last fall with $3.5 million in state funding, and will be sustained through $720,000 in annual state expenditures. And $17,500 has been steered to fund a substance abuse counseling program to the Clinton County Jail.

On the federal level, a bill passed last October and signed by the president allocated $10 billion in funding to combat addiction.