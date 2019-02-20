Plattsburgh lawyer accused of strangulation, menacing

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling A Plattsburgh lawyer was arrested Tuesday and charged with multiple felonies.

CHAZY | A Plattsburgh lawyer was arrested Tuesday for allegedly strangling a woman and threatening her, and an unidentified 13-year-old, with a knife.

Justin D. Herzog, 44, was charged with second-degree strangulation, first-degree reckless endangerment and first-degree unlawful imprisonment, all felonies.

He was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree assault, two counts of second-degree menacing, two counts of fourth-degree mischief and criminal possession of a weapon, all misdemeanors; and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.

Herzog was arrested by Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies at a residence in Chazy, 11 minutes after midnight Feb. 19.

He allegedly strangled and assaulted a female victim, injuring her.

Police say that Herzog also threatened a woman and juvenile with a knife, struggled with the woman for possession of the knife, and prevented the victims from calling for help.

He also allegedly damaged property in the house.

The 13-year-old called the police, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was transported to CVPH for treatment by the Chazy Fire Department EMS and later released.

Herzog was processed by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and arraigned in Chazy Town Court. He was remanded to the Clinton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 secured bond.

Orders of protection were issued for the victims.

On Wednesday, Herzog was listed as having been released from custody by court order. He’s set to reappear in Chazy Town Court at a later date.

Herzog did not immmediately respond to a request for comment.

HIGH-PROFILE CASE

Herzog was the legal counsel for Denise Prell, a 39-year-old Plattsburgh woman accused of engaging in an illicit relationship with an inmate and providing contraband at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora.

The case had echoed elements of the infamous escape from Dannemora of Richard Matt and David Sweat a few years prior, when Joyce Mitchell, also a tailor shop supervisor, engaged in relationships with the two inmates and provided them with resources to escape.

Prell pleaded guilty last year to promoting prison contraband in the second degree, 23 counts of official misconduct and one count of sexual abuse in the third degree, all misdemeanors.

PREVIOUS CHARGES

This is not Herzog’s first brush with the law.

The lawyer was found guilty of failing to comply with the terms of a stayed suspension and professional misconduct in 2006. Then, two years later, he pleaded guilty to a forgery charge and was ultimately disbarred.

He reopened a law office in Plattsburgh a few years ago that specializes in real estate, bankruptcy and personal injury representation.