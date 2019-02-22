Plattsburgh man charged with attempted robbery with BB gun

PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man was arrested Thursday after allegedly attempting to rob Best Buy with a BB gun.

Jacob B. Molloy, 29, was charged with second-degree attempted robbery, a felony; six counts of seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, a violation; six counts of having

Photo provided Jacob B. Molloy

prescriptions outside their original container, a violation; and one count of fifth-degree stolen property.

According to New York State Police, Molloy flashed someone a gun concealed in his waistband — later found to be a BB gun — and attempted to steal a television from Best Buy in the Champlain Centre mall.

He was verbally confronted by employees, police say, and left the store on foot.

State police responded to a call about the attempted robbery and alongside Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Molloy at approximately 9:14 p.m.

He was found in possession of a BB gun pistol, various prescription drugs, and other items that police suspected were stolen property, including a cellphone that later turned out to be stolen from a mall employee.

Molloy was arraigned in Peru Town Court and remanded to Clinton County Jail in lieu of $30,000 cash bail or $60,000 bond. Records show that he was booked at approximately 3:25 a.m. Friday.

Molloy, while incarcerated at Clinton County Jail, was previously arrested alongside 27 others as part of a sweeping drug bust in 2014. He was charged with third-degree criminal sale of heroin, third-degree criminal possession of heroin and fourth-degree conspiracy.