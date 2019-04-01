Plattsburgh man calls police on non-existent intruder, gets arrested for alleged in-home meth lab

× Expand Photo courtesy Plattsburgh City Police Cory Favreau

PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man called police Sunday morning to report an intruder, only to be taken into custody shortly after officers arrived for allegedly running a meth lab out of his home.

Cory Favreau, 37, was arrested and charged with one count of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a class D felony, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

Plattsburgh City Police say that Favreau called the department March 31 to report an apparent trespassing in his home at 79 Champlain St.

He told officers when they arrived around 6:10 a.m. that he’d heard something in the attic, prompting him to believe someone had broken in.

Police searched his home and found no sign of an intruder.

But they did find something else.

Officers found chemicals and vessels consistent the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine, Capt. Brad Kiroy told The Sun.

Favreau, another adult and one child who were living in the home were immediately evacuated from the residence.

The Plattsburgh City Police Narcotics Enforcement Unit and the New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team were dispatched to the scene to further investigate.

The two units executed a search warrant Sunday, and several additional “articles of evidence” beyond the initial findings were recovered, according to Kiroy.

Favreau was taken into custody and arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court Monday morning. He was remanded to the Clinton County Jail with no bail.

“This is an example of public vigilance that can really help our city police fight the scourge of dangerous illicit drugs in our community,” Mayor Colin Read said in a statement. “I very much appreciate all the work of our citizen and officers in keeping methamphetamine off our streets.”