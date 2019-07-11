Plattsburgh man dies in motorcycle collision in Chesterfield

× Expand The Sun Logo News Stories

CHESTERFIELD | A crash between a truck and motorcycle left a Plattsburgh man dead this week.

On July 7, 2019, at approximately 9:46 a.m., State Police responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and motorcycle at the intersection of State Route 9 and State Route 22, in the Town of Chesterfield.

An investigation revealed that a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Mark E. Steeves, 50, of Colchester, Connecticut, was traveling west on State Route 22 while a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Richard L. Mitchell, 72, of Plattsburgh, was traveling south on State Route 9. Police said Steeves’ vehicle failed to stop at a red light and drove through the intersection striking Mitchell and ejecting him from his motorcycle.

Mitchell was pronounced dead at the accident site by Essex County Coroner Walter S. Marvin at 11:10 a.m. Marvin authorized the body be removed by Hamilton’s Funeral Home to the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, where an autopsy determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to multiple organs and skeletal systems due to a motor vehicle accident. Marvin determined the manner of death to be accidental.

Steeves and his passenger, Michelle L. Steeves, 48, were not injured.

This crash remains under investigation.