Plattsburgh man faces 30 years in prison for cocaine conspiracy

PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man has been convicted in federal court for conspiring to distribute cocaine.

Sean R. Fabian, 41, was convicted last Friday of conspiring to distribute cocaine in the City of Plattsburgh, a class B felony, following a four-day jury trial in federal court.

He faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $2 million at his sentencing before U.S. District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino July 31.

COCAINE STING

Fabian’s initial arrest was the result of a seven-month-long investigation conducted by the Plattsburgh City Police Narcotics Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force.

Fabian allegedly sold cocaine to a city police informant Feb. 5-6, 2018.

A few days later, Fabian conspired with Hannah K. Dyer to traffic 300 grams of cocaine from New York City to Plattsburgh, according to the New York Northern District U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. DA’s office said that Fabian provided Dyer, 37, with 300 grams of cocaine. She was allegedly tasked with driving the cocaine up to Plattsburgh.

But the New York State Police stopped her vehicle in Clinton County and found the drugs in a container — submerged in a fish stew, the office said in a news release.

Dyer was arrested by city police last February and charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Assistant U.S. District Attorney Michael Barnett told The Sun that Dyer pleaded guilty in federal court Dec. 14 to one charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, a class B felony. Her sentencing is still pending.

City police arrested Fabian last June.

He was convicted by a jury in Clinton County Court of two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all class B felonies.

He was sentenced to seven-and-a-half-year determinate sentence, two years post-release supervision and a $20,000 fine.

He’s been in custody since his arrest June 21, 2018.

Fabian’s case is being prosecuted in federal court by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Douglas Collyer and Troy Anderson. His case was prosecuted in Clinton County Court by Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie.

City Police Chief Levi Ritter did not immediately respond for comment Monday.