Wilmington woman arrested for DWI after snowplow collision

× Expand File Photo

NORTH ELBA | A Wilmington woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly driving while intoxicated and colliding with a state Department of Transportation (DOT) plow truck.

Robin E. Anthony, 50, was arrested by New York State Police at approximately 7:40 p.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) with a previous conviction, a felony.

Anthony was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado east on state Route 86 when she attempted to pass the plow and two other vehicles on the left, police say.

As she began to pass the plow truck, being driven by 24-year-old Tupper Lake resident Lukas A. Matthews, the truck was simultaneously slowing down and turning north, according to state police.

The two vehicles collided.

No one was injured.

Anthony was arrested for DWI, and was found to have a previous conviction from an incident in Lake Placid in August 2010.

She refused to take a breath test to determine her blood-alcohol content, police say.

Anthony was further ticketed for refusing to take the test, and for unsafe passing.

Anthony was arraigned in North Elba Town Court and released on her own recognizance.