Plattsburgh man found guilty on four felony drug charges

PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man was convicted of multiple felony counts by a jury last week for possessing and selling cocaine in the City of Plattsburgh.

Following a three-day trial, a jury in Clinton County Court on Jan. 25 found Sean “Mike” Fabian, 41, of Plattsburgh and the Bronx, guilty of two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, all class B felonies.

He faces a maximum sentence of 18 years in prison with up to four years post-release supervision, and a maximum fine of $30,000 per count, according to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office.

Fabian was arrested by Plattsburgh City Police last June after selling cocaine to a police informant on Feb. 5-6, according to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office.

He also has an “extensive criminal history in New York, Vermont, New Jersey and Pennsylvania,” according to the DA’s Office. The office declined to release details on Fabian’s specific criminal record.

The jury trial in Clinton County Court was presided over by Hon. William Favreau.

After the jury’s verdict, Favreau remanded Fabian to the custody of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office without bail.

He’s scheduled to return for sentencing on March 14.

The Plattsburgh City Police Narcotics Unit, the New York State Police Narcotics Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration Drug Task Force collaborated on a seven-month-long investigation into Fabian’s criminal conduct in Clinton County, according to the DA’s Office.

Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie, who prosecuted Fabian at the jury trial, said in a statement that it “takes a collaborative effort with many man hours with multiple agencies to conduct this type of investigation, and to obtain the results achieved after trial.”

Fabian was represented by Alan Cruikshank.