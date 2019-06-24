Plattsburgh men charged with burglary spree

PLATTSBURGH | Plattsburgh City Police arrested Ronald Black, 56, and Ethan Provost, 18, both of Plattsburgh, Monday, June 10, for their alleged roles in a series of burglaries in the Center City.

The arrests stem from an investigation into several area break-ins over the course of approximately three weeks. It is alleged that Black and Provost unlawfully entered residences while the occupants were not home and stole property including clothing, electronics and jewelry.

Additionally, on at least one occasion, several items of the homeowner’s property were intentionally damaged.

Black was charged with two counts of burglary in the second degree, a class C felony, one count of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor and one count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor. He was arraigned in city court Tuesday, June 17, and was remanded to the Clinton County Jail.

Provost was charged with one count of burglary in the second degree, a class C felony, and one count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor. He was arraigned in city court and transferred to the custody of the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $5,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.