Plattsburgh moves to a “Climate Smart Community”

Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Climate-Smart Ending the council on a green note: At its last weekly meeting of 2019, the City of Plattsburgh Common Council voted yes to the climate-smart policies to be applied.

PLATTSBURGH | The city of Plattsburgh has made further strides to become increase its status as a Climate Smart Community. Plattsburgh is one of seven cities in the U.S. to be a Climate Smart Community. It has 100 percent renewable energy resources, 95 percent hydro energy and 5 percent air energy. With these resources and the growing number of trees, the city is looking soon to be officially certified by the state.

The council passed a new Anti-Idling Policy for city-owned vehicles only. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, vehicles create almost 60 million tons of CO2 each year while idling, 30 million of that by personal cars. By cutting out idling on behalf of city cars and trucks, the council hopes to reduce air pollution and noise, improving the air quality in the city.

“It breaks down the policy in terms of large vehicles of over 8,500 pounds and those passenger vehicles under that weight,” Councilor Rachelle Armstrong said. “It gives specific times that you can’t exceed for idling.”

So far, the Plattsburgh City Police have agreed to the terms of the policy, and won’t leave their patrol cars running for more than ten seconds if they are not actively driving. The fire department has yet to take on the anti-idling policy; it won’t be required for all vehicles though.

“We’re a very small entity, five square miles, and it might cause a little bit of difficulty with incoming vehicles having to adhere to a law that is very specific to a small entity,” Armstrong said on why the policy doesn’t apply to all drivers.

The council also voted to require recycling at public events, something that hasn’t been practiced too much in the past. For events, those in charge are asked to appoint someone to ensure recycling on everyone’s part.

“The purpose of this is really to just involve the city departments as we go and procure whether it’s office supplies or going out to bid,” said DRI Project Coordinator Ethan Vinson. “It’s really just to give the departments a start to consider environmental impacts of the products and services they purchase.”

Lastly, the council discussed be passed the Green Procurement or Environmentally Preferable Purchasing. According to the act, it is “an effort to purchase products and services that have a reduced negative impact or increased positive impact on the environment and human health compared to traditional products.”

The city council agreed to all these climate-based agenda items, and the Plattsburgh Sustainability Task Force will continue to work on ways to improve the city’s environmental status. ■