Plattsburgh nixes cryptocurrency moratorium

× Expand Photo courtesy Flickr user Marco Verch under Creative Commons licensing Bitcoin-Börse The City of Plattsburgh voted 5-1 Thursday night to lift its moratorium on new commercial cryptocurrency mining operations.

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh has lifted its 18-month moratorium on new commercial cryptocurrency mining operations.

The 5-1 decision came Thursday night after nearly 12 months of deliberations on how best to protect ratepayers from negative impacts of mining operations’ electricity usage, noise pollution and potential fire safety hazards.

“It didn’t make sense to keep the moratorium for longer than we needed to,” Councilor Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5) said. “It was put in place so we could pass legislation, we passed that legislation, so there’s no need for the moratorium.

“If it becomes a problem again, I’m sure we’ll have to deal with it.”

RATEPAYERS PROTECTED

McFarlin, who also serves as president of the Municipal Lighting Department board, first introduced the legislation Jan. 17 to lift the city’s moratorium. It had remained on the table ever since, until the council’s affirmative vote Thursday night.

McFarlin believes that the city’s ratepayers are now protected from overages related to cryptocurrency mining.

A Public Service Commission ruling last year that municipalities like Plattsburgh can charge high-density load users more for their electricity, known as “Rider A,” has been implemented — and those users are being charged more when their usage causes the city to push above its quota of cheap power.

"We also think that Rider A should buttress any effects on rising rates," McFarlin said.

The Common Council also implemented a variety of new safety, zoning and building code requirements last year, designed to eliminate any adverse effects on residents’ quality of life.

All of the above, he contends, has negated the need for a moratorium.

The council, save Councilor Peter Ensel (Ward 4), appears to agree with him.

IMPACT ON BUSINESS

Ensel, who was the lone no vote on lifting the moratorium, told The Sun that he still harbors concerns about the amount of electricity that miners churn through, and the impact of their usage on the city’s ability to lure job-creating industries to the city if Plattsburgh’s main draw, their cheap power, is depleted.

The city is guaranteed a fixed amount of electricity each month under a rate of $4.29 per megawatt hour.

When the city’s collective consumption runs over that fixed amount, the city has to purchase more at a rate of $36 per megawatt hour — a nearly 800 percent increase, a cost that had been spread out among every resident and business that uses city electricity.

“I have some concerns about the future,” Ensel said. “I’m concerned about future projects, developers and other businesses. Is this going to impact being able to bring in those people, who actually employ people, rather than cryptocurrency miners that don’t employ anyone?”

MITIGATED THREAT

In the nearly 12 months since the moratorium’s implementation, the price of the most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), has plummeted.

Last March, the price of 1 BTC equated to roughly $8,349. When the council lifted it, the price had dropped by more than 54 percent to $3,795 per 1 BTC.

Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2) believes the threat is mostly mitigated.

“They’re already fleeing Plattsburgh for municipalities that are more willing and maybe haven’t instituted Rider A like we have,” Kelly said last Thursday. “I think we’ll continue to see an outflux of cryptocurrency miners going forward.

“I don’t really believe that our municipal power will ever be in danger because of bitcoin mining. That ship has almost sailed.”

Mayor Colin Read has called the industry “no longer profitable,” and has said that between Rider A and the regulations imposed on new operations by the council last year, he believes the threat to locals has been mostly alleviated.

“We believe we’re going to see these entities that don’t care much about our power or our heat recycling to be going elsewhere,” he said last Thursday.

DECISION HAILED

The council’s decision to lift the moratorium was hailed by the city’s existing mining industry.

“I’m excited,” said Ryan Brienza, CEO of Zafra LLC. “I’m looking forward to going to work tomorrow to pursue the plans that we’ve been working on for the past couple of months.”

Brienza has designed a mechanism that may be able to capture wasted heat from cryptocurrency mining rigs and funnel it where it could prove useful — commercial and municipal buildings.

He’s had this technology ready to go for months — his business is one of two that were grandfathered in before the moratorium was implemented — but because of the ban, has been unable to expand his business beyond its current size.

With that hurdle no longer in place, Brienza is moving forward.

“We’re looking to expand our current operations in Plattsburgh,” he said.