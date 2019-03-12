Plattsburgh noise ordinance under consideration

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The Plattsburgh Common Council is considering a local law that would impose a measurable maximum cap on noise in certain areas of the city.

PLATTSBURGH | Councilor Jeff Moore (Ward 6) has introduced a local law that would impose a maximum noise level in certain areas of the city.

The law, which closely mirrors an existing section of the City Code, would implement a specific limit on noise emanating from properties in primarily industrial and commercial districts. For the most part, it doesn’t apply to residential areas — with the exception of a handful of streets where student housing is popular.

“What we added was an objective element to the law,” Moore said.

Where the existing code didn’t specify a measurable cap on the level of noise coming from industrial and commercial businesses, instead relying on subjective assessments of whether or not said noise is “annoying” or “disturbs the peace,” he has proposed a set of maximum decibel levels.

The new regulations were introduced after a handful of residents expressed concern about noise pollution as a result of nearby factories and commercial cryptocurrency mining facilities, which often use large fans to ventilate or otherwise redirect heat generated by mining equipment.

The new law also includes a new provision that bars “the operation of an appliance, included but not limited to a pump, exhaust fan, air-conditioning device or similar mechanical device between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. so as to create unreasonable noise at the adjoining property line or, in the case of a multiple residence, within the adjoining or adjacent apartment.”

“This law, I think, will be very useful for people that live near industrial sites to make sure it’s reasonable,” Moore said.

A public hearing on this local law is set for Thursday, March 14, at 5:01 p.m. in the Common Council chambers at City Hall.

MAX NOISE LEVELS

Under the new regulations, noise emanating from homes and businesses along Court, Couch, Brinkerhoff and Broad streets during the day would be capped at 60 decibels, often described as the same level of noise as an everyday conversation. Between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., that cap drops to 55 decibels.

This comes as lawmakers continue to discuss ways to mitigate the impact of student housing on permanent residents in that area, as part of a newly-formed joint Livable Community Advisory Committee with SUNY Plattsburgh officials. The committee was started as a result of a Court Street resident’s video, which appeared to show members of a college fraternity throwing objects and making a ruckus in early-morning hours.

In industrial zones, the daytime noise cap would be 80 decibels — roughly equivalent to the sound of a blender or garbage disposal. After-hours that cap would lower to 75 decibels, close to the level of noise created by a vacuum cleaner.

Areas zoned as industrial include sections of White Street, home of Plattco; Main Mill and Plant streets, the location of Mold-Rite Plastics and the Imperial Industrial Park, where at least two cryptocurrency mining facilities are located; Green Street, home to the city’s Municipal Lighting Department; and upper Margaret Street, where Georgia-Pacific is located.

In commercial districts — including sections of City Hall Place, Clinton, Bridge and Margaret streets, McKinley and Sheridan avenues, and Skyway Plaza, where at least one cryptocurrency mining facility is located ­— noise would be limited to 70 decibels during the day and 65 decibels at night.

Councilors have discussed the possibility of imposing a measurable cap on industrial noise for weeks. Deliberations continued in tandem with the debate over whether or not to lift the city’s 18-month moratorium on new commercial cryptocurrency mining facilities.

Councilors had initially come to an informal consensus that the moratorium would be lifted after this law further limiting noise was adopted, but after learning that this law would apply to all past and future mining operations, the council ultimately lifted the moratorium Feb. 28.

LOCAL BIZ SHARE CONCERNS

A spokeswoman for Georgia-Pacific, one of the city’s largest factories, said that the company is still reviewing the proposed ordinance.

“One specific concern is that there are several major manufacturers in close proximity to us, including two facilities that border our property line,” she said. “Because of that, we’re unsure how those measuring any sound above the proposed levels would determine which facility the sound was coming from.

“We also have concerns about some of the subjective factors that might be used to determine an ‘unreasonable noise.’”

Doug Butdorf, who manages the Imperial Industrial Park on Main Mill Street, said that he doesn’t believe the updated noise ordinance would affect operations at the businesses within the park — but he does have concerns about the language of the law.

The city’s existing noise ordinance specifies that the owner or lessee of the premises is only liable if that person, or an “employee or agent” of that person, is present where the noise is produced when the violation occurs.

But the updated version only says that the owner or lessee of the premises is liable if there’s a violation.

“I’m concerned for anyone that owns a building that’s leased to people,” he told The Sun.

The people most impacted by this would likely be downtown apartment building owners, Butdorf said.

“If someone makes noise on the property, the lessee or the owner is liable — this creates a huge chain of liability,” he said.

“I think the language needs to be clarified, so it’s very clear the property owner isn’t liable for the person they rent to.”

Moore said the intention of that wording of the law was to hold the person responsible for the noise accountable first.

“But if it’s the owner of the premises that’s causing the noise, they would be liable,” Moore said.

The City of Plattsburgh has had a noise ordinance in place since Sept. 8, 1988. It was last updated in 2008.