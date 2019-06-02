Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club donates $10K to local causes

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club, which recently earned the designation as a “Distinguished Club” from the New York District, has provided assistance and donations totaling nearly $10,000 to a number of organizations and causes during the first seven months of its administrative year from October 2018 through April 2019.

The Kiwanis International motto is “Serving the Children of the World,” and the following donations and activities were made in support of that goal:

Four hundred and fifty dictionaries were provided to third-graders at nine elementary schools — $850

The Christmas Bureau — $500

Kiwanis Children’s Fund to help eradicate neo-natal tetanus around the world — $2,000

The JCEO Backpack Program to provide food for children over the weekends — $915

The Grace Belden Music Scholarship awarded to Hunter Williams — $500

A Kiwanis pediatric trauma kit donated to the Morrisonville-Schuyler Falls EMS Ambulance — $1,000

The Shine On! program at SUNY Plattsburgh for girls in grades three to five — $500

Kamp Kiwanis — $150

Plattsburgh College Foundation North Country Scholarship — $1,000

New York District Kiwanis Foundation donation — $100

Girl Scouts of Northeast New York Silver & Gold Ceremony sponsor — $50

Sponsorship of an area high school student at the New York East Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Seminar — $200

Cuddle Up & Read tote bags containing books and a blanket for students at Morrisonville and Saranac Elementary schools — $300

Sponsorship of a Builders Club and a Key Club at Seton Catholic

The following donations were made in support of improving the community:

Interfaith Food Shelf — 1,561 pounds of food collected plus $145

Disaster relief supplies — $250

Support for other Kiwanis Clubs’ fundraisers — $245

The Literacy Challenge team sponsorship — $300

Silver sponsorship of Autism Awareness Walk — $300

American Red Cross Fire & Ice Supporter — $110

United Way-Earned Income Tax Credit Coalition refurbished computers for income tax assistance to senior citizens and others — $500

Host of March soup kitchen dinner at Trinity Episcopal Church — $167.27

Assistance at February soup kitchen dinner

LOCALS HONORED BY KIWANIS

Jerry Gagnier was honored as the Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club 2018 Kiwanis of the Year and Ed Kirby was awarded the 2018 Citizen of the Year. Lt. Gov. Kimberly Davis and President Rob Shumway presided over the club’s 90th Anniversary Gala on April 13 with 80 people in attendance.

Proclamations were presented by representatives from the New York State Assembly, Town of Plattsburgh and City of Plattsburgh, and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s office provided a proclamation that was entered as part of the congressional record.

The New York District Governor Hank Baker was honored, and current and past presidents, lieutenant governors, Kiwanians of the Year, Citizens of the Year and Kiwanians with 25 or more years of membership from across the Adirondack division were recognized.

The Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club’s major fundraisers include the annual Disney Raffle, holiday auction and coin drive, as well as its wishing wells and penny gumball machines. Nonprofit organizations that wish to make a request for support or funding may send their requests to the Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 2064, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.

For more information about the club, visit its website at plattsburghkiwanis.org or its Facebook page.