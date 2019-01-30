Plattsburgh officials outline state of the county, city, town

× Expand Photo courtesy Pat Bradley, WAMC Northeast Public Radio Local officials outlined the state of Clinton County, the City of Plattsburgh and the Town of Plattsburgh in an annual joint-address sponsored by the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County and the Town of Plattsburgh both closed out 2018 on stable ground.

But going into 2019, the City of Plattsburgh continues to contend with financial uncertainty.

During the annual State of the County, City and Town address last week, lawmakers’ vision for the future of the region fell along familiar lines:

Clinton County continues to be poised for growth, according to Legislature Chair Harry McManus (Area 1), and has money to spend on projects designed to spur economic development.

Lawmakers in the Town of Plattsburgh remain devoted to upgrading the town’s infrastructure and working with other municipalities to further quality of life projects, positioning the town to serve as an economic hub for the region.

Meanwhile, the City of Plattsburgh has some hard decisions to make.

STATE OF THE CITY

Armed with his signature cache of graphs and economic analyses, City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read’s address largely avoided the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the city’s push toward annexing town land and other headline-making stories throughout the past year, instead focusing on a bird’s eye view of the city’s finances.

“We’re overall optimistic with the knowledge that we can do something about it,” he said.

He told a packed room of local officials, industry leaders and business owners that despite significant hurtles, steps are being taken to rebuild the city’s fund balance and mitigate future tax increases after years of what he has characterized as “fictional budgeting.”

There are a number of factors in play as the city aims to course-correct, according to Read.

The city’s population is projected to decline by 2 percent in the next decade, he said.

And trends in other small, rural cities suggest that a large portion of that loss will be millennials leaving the area for larger cities.

“We really need to focus our energies on getting these young adults back,” he said.

There’s also a proliferation of tax-exempt properties within city boundaries. Read estimated at that 35 percent of properties are tax-exempt.

And there’s a limited amount of vacant land on which to grow.

All of the above, he contends, makes it difficult for the city to grow.

“We are stymied in creating that tax base,” he said.

That means higher taxes for everyone, unless expenses can be cut.

The Common Council adopted a budget for the city on Jan. 10.

Total spending is projected to increase in 2019 by 6.9 percent, from $55.7 million last year to $59.9 million this year, in part due to unfunded state mandates.

But a $500,000 general fund surplus is anticipated by the end of the year, a step forward for a city that ended 2017 with a fund balance of $207,000.

Taxpayers saw a tax increase of 4.35 percent last year, and will see another 1.7 percent tax increase this year, setting the current tax rate to $12.20 per $1,000 in assessed value.

But continuing to hike taxes isn’t an option, Read says.

And taxes can’t rise higher than the rate of inflation for Social Security — that could drive away the city’s senior citizen population, he argued.

Though he was quick to add that comparatively, the city’s taxes aren’t that high:

“Our tax rate is actually not that high,” Read offered.

All of the news concerning the city isn’t bad, he argued.

“I think knowledge is power. I don’t think it’s optimistic or pessimistic, it just is what it is,” he said.

CLINTON COUNTY

The state of Clinton County is “certainly sound,” according to Legislature Chair Harry McManus (Area 1).

In his address McManus painted a portrait of a county that’s never been in better shape, with a stable tax rate, strong economic development strategy, unified government and solid relationships with municipal leaders.

“Clinton County is in the enviable position to have enough resources to pursue opportunities,” he said.

A healthy amount of sales tax continues to flow into the county, allowing upwards of $17 million to be distributed among its 18 towns, villages and the city.

And even more money is flowing from the county in a variety of other directions:

The county contributed money to the renovation of the Moore Building on campus at Clinton Community College, where the long-touted Institute for Advanced Manufacturing is up and running.

They granted the Strand Center for the Arts a $100,000 loan last year to bolster marketing efforts.

The county has pledged to contribute $500,000 to build out infrastructure at the former Clinton County Airport.

More than $1.3 million in tobacco settlement funding has been doled out to dozens of community projects since 2001.

McManus pledged that the county would also look into partnering with the City of Plattsburgh to maintain the Webb Island Footbridge, a pedestrian connection used largely by local students to get to school.

And a recent change in the county’s occupancy tax law is expected to generate upwards of $40,000 in new revenue for a program designed to incentivize new airlines to set up shop at the Plattsburgh International Airport, where the county recently welcomed a new airline and closed out $38 million-worth of upgrades to the terminal and airport campus.

“I’m proud to say that the state of Clinton County is certainly sound,” he said.

TOWN OF PLATTSBURGH

Much like the county, the Town of Plattsburgh continues to grow.

Supervisor Michael Cashman used his time to tout economic drivers like Norsk Titanium and the Plattsburgh International Airport.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to craft a Smart Growth plan, which will guide planners on future developments.

And he lauded upwards of $25 million in private investment in the town through the opening, or expansion, of approximately 60 businesses last year.

“The landscape of the town is changing in many, many ways,” Cashman said.

Cashman said he also looked forward to the roll out of quality-of-life projects like the Saranac River Trail and a proposed Battlefield Memorial Gateway, and the completion of a multi-year $24 million effort to upgrade the town’s water infrastructure.

“It’s about making wise investments,” he said.

And in the Town of Plattsburgh, “regional thinking” will continue to reign in 2019.