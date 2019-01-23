Plattsburgh parking committee formed, chairman appointed

× Expand Stock photo Single car in empty parking lot The Plattsburgh Parking Advisory Committee, or PPAC, held its first-ever meeting at City Hall last week. The committee is tasked with researching parking-related topics and issuing opinions for the city council’s consideration.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh Parking Advisory Committee held its inaugural meeting in City Hall last week.

The 11-member committee has been tasked with researching potential options for parking replacement, a new parking system and enforcement guidelines.

Community Development Director Matthew Miller was appointed chair of the committee, and DRI Project Coordinator Ethan Vincent, vice chair.

The committee, known as PPAC, discussed a variety of parking-related issues, including the possibility of a shift to paid parking and the creation of new parking areas to replace spots displaced by redevelopment of the Durkee Street lot.

When the committee agrees on a plan, it will be sent to the Common Council for consideration.

Ultimately, only one formal recommendations was made last week: That Plattsburgh apply to become certified by the state to dole out parking permits to residents.

Other members appointed by the Common Council to serve on the PPAC include Councilor Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5), Clinton County Planning Director Rodney Brown, Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter, Department of Public Works Assistant Superintendent Michael Bessette, Strand Center Director Bob Garcia, property owners David Merkel and Joseph Rotella, Living Well Chiropractic owner Kate Mahoney-Myers and Maryanne Bukolt-Ryder, a local attorney and property developer.

The city is still seeking an advocate familiar with the Americans with Disabilities Act to serve on the committee.

RESIDENTS REMAIN WEARY OVER DURKEE DEVELOPMENT

Though no formal action was taken by the committee, a number of residents and property owners appeared at the meeting to share their concerns.

The majority of their comments related to Durkee Street, and the potential impact of the $4.3 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative redevelopment project.

Devi Momont, a Bridge Street property owner, said that a lack of parking is a safety issue for her tenants, many of whom are young women.

“We will lose all the parking within a safe walking distance to those apartments,” she said.

Terry Broderick, a Clinton County Department of Social Services employee, said that some of the department’s clients have disabilities, and the lack of parking creates accessibility issues.

“They can’t be running one or two blocks,” she said. “They have bags they have with them, they have car seats, and it’s not conducive to the public.

“I think you’re not taking into complete consideration the other businesses on Durkee Street. All those business owners and the clients that they serve all utilize that parking lot.”

Joseph Musso, a county employee and president of the CSEA Local 884, said that before parking is displaced local officials need to sit down with county workers.

“According to the rules established by the Public Employee’s Relations Board, any change in the benefit of free parking is a mandatory subject of negotiation,” Musso said. “The county will have to sit down with us and discuss any plans that would remove this economic benefit to county employees.”

Others, like downtown business owner Scott Allen, questioned why the committee had just been created.

Allen said that the PPAC should’ve been formed before the request for proposals to redevelop the Durkee Street lot was sent out by the city.

“The timing is a little off here. It’s the cart before the horse here,” he said.