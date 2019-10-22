Plattsburgh Police Department holds community lecture

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Lecture at the Strand: Officer Brad Miller and Chief Levi Ritter hosted a lecture event at the Strand Center for the Arts to talk about the community resource center located downtown, and how successful the first year of the program was. However, the center may be set to close in November after the Pilot Program was completed.

PLATTSBURGH | The Strand Center for the Arts held a Vinspire presentation Oct. 9, that hosted City of Plattsburgh Police Officer Brad Miller and Chief Levi Ritter. This event had the goal of helping form relationships throughout Plattsburgh, especially between residents and police. Ritter spoke of the program, which started in November of last year, and the new downtown Community Resource Center, which Miller is a part of.

“We had the idea of it being a community outreach center of some sort,” Ritter said. “One of the reasons why we wanted to have a central location was because … there’s lots of drugs in communities, and in ours ... One of the things we wanted to do was disrupt this overt drug market by establishing a location in the downtown area.”

The Community Resource Center is located at 79 Margaret St. in downtown Plattsburgh and is more than a “police station,” according to Ritter. The community center has opportunities for people of all ages and is only there to help, not to arrest people. A slideshow presented at the event listed the fundamental duties of the Plattsburgh Police, “Preserve the peace, prevent crime, protect life and property, enforce laws and ordinances and detect crime and arrest violators of the law.”

Another goal of the community center is to engage more with students by providing internship programs. One of the programs run through the Community Resource Center is for high school students looking into a law enforcement career. The program, called the Police Explorer Program, allows students to dress up as police officers and shadow them while on duty to experience everyday life in the field.

“Protection is something we should provide our community,” Miller said. “We need to protect people.”

The resource center is funded through an asset forfeiture fund and is currently looking into other ways of funding, as the 12-month lease is almost up. In response, a small portion of the State Opioid Response Grant will be going toward keeping the recourse center alive. The money will also help the center hire a new part-time counselor.