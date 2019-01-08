Plattsburgh post office named for local vet

× Expand File photo A bill naming the Plattsburgh Post Office after local veteran Ross Bouyea, pictured here, has passed the House and Senate and was signed by President Donald Trump just before Christmas.

PLATTSBURGH | With the signature of President Donald Trump last month, the post office at 10 Miller St. in Plattsburgh has been named for a local war hero.

The Ross Bouyea Post Office Building was designated just before Christmas, Dec. 21, after a bill introduced by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) passed unanimously in the House and Senate Dec. 11 and Dec. 19, respectively.

“I am thrilled that my House colleagues from districts across the nation supported my legislation to honor North Country war hero Ross Bouyea,” Stefanik said in a statement.

Stefanik said that over the course of his service with the U.S. Army’s 83rd Infantry Division, Bouyea “played a role in some of the most pivotal moments of the Second World War.”

Bouyea was 21 years old when he landed on Omaha Beach. He fought for 244 days alongside his fellow soldiers, invading Normandy and fighting in the Hurtgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge.

He also participated in the liberation of the Langenstein, a subcamp of the Buchenwald concentration camp, according to Stefanik’s office.

The Buchenwald camp was one of the first concentration camps established in Germany, where an estimated 56,545 people died.

“By the end of the war, Mr. Bouyea’s unit had received seven distinguished unit citations and he personally had earned three service medals,” Stefanik said. “Mr. Bouyea’s service to his country did not end when he was honorably discharged in 1945, however, as he continued to play a significant role in his community in the later years of his life.”

Bouyea was described as a “very kind and generous man who helped out anyone in need” by his niece, Judy Stevens.

“He talked about the history of World War II at many of the schools in the area and the kids loved him,” Stevens said in a statement when the bill was first introduced in the House on Sept. 27.

Bouyea also worked with North Country Honor Flight to help fly veterans to Washington D.C. to view war memorials.

“He fought for the love of his country and freedom for all, and is sadly missed as a true American war hero,” said Stevens.

Bouyea passed away last March at the age of 94.

“I am grateful to my colleagues for supporting this legislation and to the entire New York House delegation for supporting it from the very beginning,” Stefanik said. “I am humbled by the opportunity to honor this North Country hero’s life and legacy.”