Plattsburgh ranked high by MSN Money Magazine

PLATTSBURGH | On the heels of being named the 25th Best Micropolitan City in the nation for economic opportunity and activity, the city was also named the no. 23 “best lake city” by MSN Money Magazine.

According to MSN, “Right on the western shore of Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh’s access to the Adirondacks make it an ideal location for outdoors lovers. The city is popular among young professionals, and SUNY Plattsburgh lies within its borders, offering top-notch education locally. Of the many town events, the Mayor’s Cup Festival & Regatta attracts thousands to the region for July 4 weekend.”

The city of Plattsburgh was rated high in affordability, weather, health and education and our economy. It was also rated number five in safety, and number 11 in quality of life among lake cities across the country.

Mayor Read praised the recent high ranking.

“This comes as no surprise for those who live, work or play in our city,” he said. “I can’t wait to see how our ranking will improve once we complete our plans to revitalize our downtown, make more accessible and vibrant our Harborside, and perhaps even construct a boardwalk from our marina at Wilcox Dock all the way to one of the best freshwater beaches in the country. We’re just getting warmed up.”

Just one notch ahead of Plattsburgh, at position 22, is Burlington, Vermont, across the lake.

Plattsburgh found itself more affordable and safer, with a similar rank for our economy and quality of life as our Lake Champlain cousin.

Other cities in the top 25 include Loveland, Colorado, Lake Tahoe, California, Branson, Missouri, Redmond, Washington and, in the top place, Traverse City, Michigan. ■