Plattsburgh school board OKs footbridge deal

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo With a recent decision from the Plattsburgh City School Board, the repair of the Webb Island Footbridge may be imminent.

PLATTSBURGH | Repair of the Webb Island Footbridge may be imminent.

The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education voted Tuesday to accept an offer from the city, a harbinger of the end to nearly 16 months of negotiations.

The offer, approved by the Common Council last Thursday, could lead to the repair of the bridge as soon as this spring.

With the school board’s approval, the city and district attorneys will now hash out a more formal contract, which will need to return to the Common Council once again for final approval.

After that, work on the bridge can begin.

“The people I’ve heard from the community ... they want this bridge open,” school board member Steve Krieg said Tuesday. “So that’s my priority.”

Krieg said that he’s not thrilled with the council’s offer. But at the end of the day, he’s happy to see the process move forward.

“The taxpayers pay for this bridge, no matter whose budget it comes from,” he said.

REPAIR COSTS

The Webb Island Footbridge — a pedestrian connection between the South End, Plattsburgh High School and the SUNY Plattsburgh campus — has been shuttered since November 2017. An engineering report released at that time deemed the structure unsafe to use.

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) has secured up to $400,000 from the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York to help offset the cost of repairing the bridge.

“It is hoped that the cost of the repair and all related expense will be well below $400,000,” Superintendent Jay Lebrun wrote in an email to Mayor Colin Read and the Common Council on Wednesday.

As part of the council’s offer, the district is asked to use a portion of that state funding to contract with an engineering firm to work on behalf of the city to review repair plans, inspect the bridge and supervise repair.

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) has secured an additional $50,000. Under the current draft agreement, that state funding would be given to the city.

The district also agreed to give the city $12,500, and the Clinton County Legislature has agreed to offer the city another $5,000 per year for the next 10 years to help offset the cost of maintenance.

THE OWNERSHIP QUESTION

After the bridge is repaired, the city may, or may not, take ownership of the structure.

The council built a safeguard into their offer, which allows either the city or school district to terminate their agreement if at any point a section of the bridge is deemed irreparable.

After it’s repaired, under the proposed terms, the city still has the right to refuse ownership based on “an identified material defect or deficient useful life.”

What would be considered a material defect or deficient useful life isn’t defined, according to school board member Fred Wachtmeister.

For him, that’s a red flag: “What material defect? What is the meaning of ‘deficient useful life?’” he said. “These are undefined vague references which will leave the district with ownership of the bridge.”

Wachtmeister made a motion Tuesday to cut the city out of the picture and move forward with repairs independently.

The board ultimately decided to collaborate with the city.

“I hope the city takes the bridge,” Krieg said. “If they don’t, I’m willing to pay for the bridge.”

After each school board member cast their vote Tuesday to authorize Lebrun and the district’s attorney to move forward with negotiating a formal agreement to fix the bridge, some board members breathed a sigh of relief.

“Is that behind us now?” school board member Ron Marino said to his colleagues. He smiled.

“Good,” he said.