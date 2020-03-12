Plattsburgh State athletics competitions and practices cancelled for remainder of 2019-20

The Plattsburgh State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation has announced that all varsity athletic competitions and practices for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year have been cancelled due to the growing outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19). This includes the Plattsburgh State women's ice hockey team's participation in the NCAA Division III Women's Ice Hockey Tournament.

This decision comes on the heels of the NCAA's announcement on Thursday that all of its winter and spring championships in 2019-20 will be cancelled.

"This is heartbreaking news for all involved, especially our tremendous Cardinal student-athletes," Plattsburgh State Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation Mike Howard said. "This is certainly a moment in time where perspective is critical and health and safety are paramount. I understand how much our student-athletes and coaches have devoted to their programs, I am truly saddened that we find ourselves in this moment in time. We are a proud and resilient team of individuals, and I have full confidence that we will emerge from this situation stronger and more unified than ever before."

The Cardinal women's hockey team was seeking it's sixth national title in seven years before the announcement was made, as they were scheduled to play Norwich University Saturday.

Cardinal baseball coach Kris Doorey posted the announcement on Facebook, saying, "No words can express the sadness I feel for my players."

Plattsburgh State facilities also host Section VII spring sporting events, including the Plattsburgh High boys and girls lacrosse teams (merged programs), the Section VII championships and regional baseball playoffs at Chi[ Cummings Field and the Section VII championships and regional softball playoffs at Cardinal Park. As of publication, no announcement had been made on if the university would still allow those events to take place at the campus.