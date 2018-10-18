Plattsburgh State students get OK for city trick-or-treat

× Expand File photo The Plattsburgh Common Council last week approved a resolution allowing students at Plattsburgh State to host a Halloween festival in Broadway Park. Pictured are Councilors Michael Kelly (Ward 2), Dale Dowdle (Ward 3), Peter Ensel (Ward 4) and Joshua Kretser (Ward 6).

PLATTSBURGH | A new trick-or-treating experience hosted by SUNY Plattsburgh students has received approval from the Plattsburgh Common Council.

The event, slated Oct. 31 from 4-10 p.m. at Broadway Park, will feature a variety of booths and activities designed to incorporate education into the annual candy-collecting holiday.

The Halloween festival received unanimous approval from the Plattsburgh Common Council last week. It will be run by students of Prof. Gary Kroll’s Halloween-themed “HIS-1313” class at Plattsburgh State.

Student Jack Turner and his classmates plan to man booths for trick-or-treaters featuring old-style tarot card readings, a shadowbox puppet show inspired by the films of Tim Burton, a booth featuring local history like the legacy of Dr. William Beaumont, a doctor who is said to have experimented on a man with a gastric fistula by dropping food and liquids directly into his stomach to study digestion, and a station for readings of Edgar Allan Poe’s “Cask of Montiago.”

“The Cask of Montiago, that’s the one where he balls up the guy and —” Councilor Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5) said.

“Yes,” Kroll laughed. “You’ve got to have a little macabre in Halloween.”

The council initially tabled approval of the event on Oct. 4 after Ensel expressed concerns about organizers requesting use of the park in a residential neighborhood until 11 p.m., which he said could prove cumbersome to locals if the event is loud.

In response to concerns expressed by residents to Ensel, the council pared down the event’s hours to last until 10 p.m. at the latest and Kroll said that the event would likely be wrapped up by 9:30 p.m.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea,” Ensel said of the event after voting to approve the plan.

“Just make sure this doesn’t turn into Shockingbird Lane,” Councilor Dale Dowdle (Ward 3) joked, referencing the inspiration behind the name of the professor’s class, the address of The Munsters’ mansion at 1313 Mockingbird Lane.