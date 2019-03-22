Plattsburgh students call for eco-friendly school solutions

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The Plattsburgh Green Team, a student organization lead by adviser Amy Sholtis, pictured here, have proposed a number of measures designed to limit the school’s carbon footprint.

PLATTSBURGH | A handful of passionate Plattsburgh City School District students have hatched a plan to reduce their school’s carbon footprint.

The “Plattsburgh Green Team,” a student organization, asked the district Board of Education this month to consider switching to reusable flatware and compostable lunch trays in the high school cafeteria.

Currently, the school uses styrofoam trays and plastic flatware, and though cost-efficient, that material takes years to decompose, students argued March 7.

Based on the current enrollment at the high school of 550, students estimated that it would cost $3,762 annually to make the switch.

To ensure that none of the silverware is accidentally thrown away, students also devised a plan to purchase four magnetic lids to sit atop the cafeteria’s trash cans. To cover the cost of purchasing those lids, students have fundraised money and garnered support through the Wild Center in Tupper Lake, who awarded the group a mini-grant.

The goal, according to Green Team Adviser Amy Sholtis, is to eventually adopt the change districtwide and further reduce the school’s carbon footprint.

A recent report from the United Nations’ climate change panel describes the imminent possibility, as soon as 2040, of coral reef die-offs and worsening wildfires and food shortages, according to the New York Times. The report was released as scientists projected that worldwide carbon dioxide emissions would reach the highest levels on record.

“Climate change is getting worse, not better,” Sholtis told The Sun. “It’s stealing their future.”

The Green Team has also asked the school board to consider creating a districtwide “Sustainability Committee” tasked with, among other things, developing recommendations for taking action on climate change within the district.

The students offered the school board a sample resolution authorizing that committee, which is expected to be on the agenda at the board’s next meeting March 21, after this edition went to print.

“We are very grateful for your conscientiousness and your time,” Superintendent Jay Lebrun told students March 7.

ECOFRIENDLY SOLUTIONS

Since the Plattsburgh Green Team was founded more than a decade ago, students have garnered a string of small wins in the fight to go green.

The students have begun leaving recycling bins in the hallways on the last day of school, as their classmates clear out their lockers. They’ve implemented composting and recycling in the school cafeteria, to cut down on waste. They’ve installed water bottle filling stations throughout the school, thanks to a partnership with Casella, along with one of the region’s first solar-powered cellphone charging stations.

And to help limit the amount of uneaten fruit that ends up in the compost pile, students facilitated the creation of a fruit recycling system. The students have encouraged their classmates to place their uneaten fruit in a bucket after lunch period. That bucket is left out at the end of the day for students to take home.

On March 7, the Green Team secured another win:

The district agreed to purchase a small glass-front refrigerator for the group, according to Lebrun, which students hope to use to implement a similar system for recycling unopened milk cartons.

“I think we’re going to see kids packing up their bags before going home,” Sholtis said.