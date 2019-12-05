Plattsburgh to hold public hearing on new law

Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Rental Permits The city of Plattsburgh common council voted to hold a public hearing on Local Law No. P-6, which requires regular inspections and rental permits. The hearing is set to take place during the Dec. 12 council meeting at 5 p.m.

PLATTSBURGH | The city of Plattsburgh will be holding a public hearing on the recently added Local Law P-6 of 2019, as part of the Building Code Administration and Enforcement in Plattsburgh’s City Code. This law covers the requirement of rental permits for landlords, whose property needs to be approved by the city code enforcement officer. The public hearing on this law will take place on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m. ,at the City Hall Chambers.

The law upholds certain guidelines for landlords to follow in Plattsburgh, which will be upheld by the code official from the office. According to the local law, the purpose of these new rules is “the protection of the character and stability of residential areas; the correction and prevention of housing conditions/violations that adversely affect or are likely to adversely affect the life, safety, general welfare and health, including the physical, mental and social well-being of persons inhabiting high occupancy rental units; and the preservation of the value of land and buildings throughout the city of Plattsburgh”

The law is set to go into effect in early spring 2020 after the approval of the mayor and filing with the New York Secretary of State. Rental permits purchased by landlords are valid for three years. Through the Building Inspector’s Department, a rental registry will be given to landlords, which provides guidelines and rules each landlord has to follow. Set schedules for inspections will be given to the owners; inspections will take place every three years.

“I think this will go a long way towards providing for safety and living conditions,” Councilor Jeff Moore said. “It’s well overdue.”

For more information on this law, or to read it as a whole, visit the city of Plattsburgh website at cityofplattsburgh.com. ■