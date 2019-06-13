Plattsburgh welcomes NAmTrans supporters

× Congresswoman Elise Stefanik gave a speech at the Aerospace/Transportation Equipment Rendezvous at the Chamber of Commerce in Plattsburgh.

PLATTSBURGH | The North American Center of Excellence for Transportation Equipment (NAmTrans) recently hosted the Quebec-New York Aerospace/Transportation Equipment Rendezvous at the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

The event, which took place throughout the day May 31, welcomed as guest speakers Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Quebec Representative of the electoral district Bertrand Nadine Girault. Also there to give opening statements were current State Sen. Betty Little and Assemblyman Billy Jones.

Upstate New York and Canada have worked closely together in terms of free trade, trade barriers and technology over the years. The United States-Canada (North American) Free Trade Agreement also includes a more efficient transportation between the countries, and stronger border control between Canada and the U.S., while also helping businesses expand outside its borders, where, according to Stefanik, 95 percent of the global marketplace is.

“Canada, as we know, is our nation’s number one trading partner, closest economic ally, and a true partner for all the businesses in my district,” Stefanik said in her remarks. “Fostering, maintaining and continuing to grow our relationship is critical to the success of both of our nations … my office is 100 percent committed to strengthening this relationship.”

Recently, the steel and aluminum trading tariffs between Canada-U.S.-Mexico have been lifted, which Stefanik said will strengthen the relationship between the U.S. and Canada, and will especially benefit the 21st district, the home of the oldest aluminum smelter in the world.

“New York and Quebec share a strong commitment to the aerospace and transportation equipment centers with many cross border operations and supply chains,” Stefanik said. “I am committed to representing the companies in the aerospace and transportation equipment cluster in my district.”

‘LONG TRACK RECORD’

Nadine Girault then approached the stand after Stefanik, starting her speech by stating her opposing views on tariffs. The North America Free Trade Agreement, she believes, has made New York one of Quebec’s main economic partners in the United States.

“Today we can all celebrate the beginning of a back-to-business era,” Girault said in her speech. “Although other tradeless views remain in the U.S. administration, including the southwood lumber and steel structures issues, our proximity facilities the many partnerships that unite us and our long track record demonstrates the success of our cross-border prosperity.”

According to Girault, this “respect” between our two nations has benefited the business community. New York is Quebec’s first export market and second-largest trading partner in the U.S. because of the flourishing free trade market between the two. It also creates direct and indirect jobs that focus on trading in both Canada and the United States.

“The aerospace and transportation industries are real drivers of Quebec’s economy growth, resulting in 25.5 billion dollars in revenues in 2018 alone,” Girault said. “Together, they represent more than 825 companies.”

To end the event, Vice President of Political Affairs and Federation Relations at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Sara Armstrong presented the Spirit of Enterprise Award to Stefanik for, “Her support of pro-business policies in the year 2018.”

This is based on an evaluation of each congressperson’s votes during the year 2018 on certain policies. To view how each congressperson voted, visit the “How They Voted” congressional voting records at govtrack.us.