Cohoes woman arrested in Plattsburgh on drug charges

PLATTSBURGH | While on pre-trial release for another drug charge, a Cohoes woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing both cocaine and a heroin-fentanyl mix with the intent to sell them.

Jessica A. Chandler, 35, was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony.

Plattsburgh City Police say that Chandler was found in possession of 4.4 grams of a heroin/fentanyl compound and more than 7 grams of cocaine.

The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $7,000.

She was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court on Tuesday and remanded to the Clinton County Jail without bail.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Chandler was still listed at the jail as being in custody.

PRIOR ARRESTS

Chandler was previously arrested Feb. 27 and charged with one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She was on pre-trial release when she was arrested again April 9, according to city police Capt. Brad Kiroy.

Jail records show that Chandler was previously booked in Albany in 2015 and released on parole in 2017, though it’s unclear whether or not that arrest was drug-related.

In January 2014, she was charged with petit larceny, unlawful possession of marijuana, operation of a motor vehicle by an unlicensed driver and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Troy Record.

ONGOING INVESTIGATION

Chandler’s arrest Tuesday was part of an ongoing investigation into the trafficking and sale of narcotics in the City of Plattsburgh, according to a news release from Plattsburgh City Police.

“Fentanyl, with a potency 100 times that of heroin, is a killer of residents in our region,” Mayor Colin Read said in a statement. “The city police have a real job on their hands as they discover more and more fentanyl brought into our region from Cohoes, Utica and New York City. I appreciate their vigilance and professionalism in getting this terrible scourge off our streets.”

The Adirondack Drug Task Force is comprised of members of the Plattsburgh Police Department, New York State Police, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, United States Border Patrol, Homeland Security and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.

— This story has been updated.