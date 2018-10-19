Plattsburgh YMCA hires new director of operations

× Expand Photo provided Kris Tate has been hired as the new senior director of operations at the Plattsburgh YMCA.

PLATTSBURGH | A new senior director of operations has been hired at the Plattsburgh YMCA.

Kris Tate, 37, will oversee operations at the local facility and work with the directors of each department there to boost customer service and bolster a community atmosphere at the organization.

“My thing is the member experience,” Tate told The Sun. “I really want to have folks come in and feel welcome, have them feel like they’re part of the Y community. That’s a really big thing for me.”

Tate previously worked for 15 years at Community Action of Southeast Iowa, where she served as the family and community partnerships coordinator and was involved with Head Start preschool and childcare programs, according to a news release from the Plattsburgh YMCA.

Tate is a native of southeast Iowa, no stranger to living in a rural area.

She moved to Plattsburgh a few weeks ago, her wife Cindy and four children in tow, to be closer to her wife’s family — and in many ways, the Lake City reminds her of home.

“Everyone is very welcoming, and I love the nature aspect,” she said. Tate enjoys a variety of outdoor activities, including birdwatching and fishing.

The Plattsburgh YMCA serves over 4,200 members across Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties and boasts four locations; two membership locations in Plattsburgh and Malone, a 400-acre Camp Jericho in Altona and the Bright Beginning Child Care Center in Plattsburgh.

The local YMCA has been in operation since 1887, at their Oak Street location since 1902.