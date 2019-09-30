Plein fun event mixes art, scenery

× Expand Photo provided A plein air artist paints the falls on the LaChute River in Ticonderoga.

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga’s 6th annual Adirondack Harvest Plein Air event will take place the last weekend in September, offering residents a chance to interact with artists on a personal level as they are outdoors painting whatever scenes strike their fancy.

The event is popular with the public, but also with the artists, who enjoy the chance to take in Ticonderoga scenery and mix both with the public and with other artists.

The festival attracts renowned artists from throughout the Northeast, and culminates with an artist show and reception on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the downtown Ti Arts Gallery.

The festival benefits Ti Arts, and is underwritten with the help of a $1,000 grant from the Charles Wood Foundation.

Plein Air coordinator Mariann Rapple said the festival has introduced residents to the arts. “We’ve gotten people through the gallery door who have never been there before,” she said. “That’s what keeps the artists coming back to Ticonderoga. They understand the importance of supporting the cultural arts in rural communities.”

Residents get a kick out of seeing an artist painting in the street then coming to the Sunday reception to see the finished product, she said. The event is also popular among young people who enjoy watching art being created.

About 20 artists will fan out throughout the community, with the results of their work to be shown at the Sunday reception. “Most of them love it if you approach them and ask to watch,” Rapple said. They also donate a painting to the gallery to sell.

The festival began with five artists, but has grown rapidly in popularity. “The Adirondack Harvest Plein Air event is a perfect combination of exceptionally beautiful scenery and a fantastic group of volunteers and artists who all work together to make it a success,” said artist George Van Hook of Cambridge, New York. “There isn’t a lot of pressure, so we can really enjoy each other’s company and concentrate on doing our best painting.”

For the artists, plein air demonstrations are both enjoyable and a challenge that takes them out of their normal studio environments.

“Plein air painting is fascinating and difficult,” sad artist Elissa Gore of Manhattan. “It’s part sport, part art. Like a sport it requires mental focus, physical stamina and time is limited. Like fine art, you must find the right colors and make your marks before the light changes.”

Gore said the beauty of Ticonderoga and its lakes makes it an attractive venue for artists. “The landscape is so beautiful and varied for this challenge,” she said.